News-Review Sports Editor
ZACHARY TRAUL
Roseburg senior
Sport: Cross country.
Age: 17.
Other Interests/Hobbies: Track & field, learning languages, volunteering, National Honor Society.
GPA: 4.0.
College Plans: Unsure, considering running in college.
Favorite Athlete: Joshua Cheptegei, Ugandan distance runner who won the 2019 world cross country championship.
Performance: Won the Umpqua Invite in Roseburg last week with a time of 15 minutes, 39 seconds over 5,000 meters, a course PR. Has fastest time among Southwest Conference runners this fall.
Quotable: “Mentally I’m feeling really confident in my running and physically my form is good. I’m starting to get into my taper a little bit, and am prepared and ready for district. I’m going to try and win my division this weekend (at the Warner Pacific Classic) and a PR would be good, too.”
