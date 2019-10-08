A free one-mile kids fun run will be held prior to the Umpqua Invitational cross country meet hosted by the Roseburg High team on Wednesday in Stewart Park.
Registration for the event begins at 3:30 p.m. near the caretaker's house and the fun run gets under way at 4. All Roseburg Public Schools students in K-5 are invited to participate. A parent or guardian must be present to sign a waiver.
The middle school races start at 4:45 p.m., followed by the high school races at 5:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.