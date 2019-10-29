EUGENE — The Glide High School boys cross country team accomplished something on Tuesday afternoon it hasn't done in 20 years — qualify for the state meet.
The Wildcats placed their five scoring runners in the top 14 and finished second in the Class 2A/1A Special District 4 Championships at Lane Community College.
Bandon won the team title with 28 points, followed by Glide with 46. Oakland finished sixth (130).
Freshman Thomas Hatcher was the top finisher for the Wildcats, placing seventh in 18 minutes, 3.20 seconds over 5,000 meters. Junior Brandon Byrd (ninth, 18:23.40) and sophomores Dylan Davis (10th, 18:26.60), Caleb Thomas (11th, 18:27.00) and Nathan Masiel (14th, 18:42.80) rounded out Glide's top five.
Junior Eli Metz (18th, 18:52.50) also competed for the Wildcats. Davis, Thomas, Masiel and Metz all had PRs.
Glide coach Taylor Groth was thrilled with his team's grouping. Thirty-nine seconds separated his first and fifth runners.
"Our focus was on team points and watching the kids today was inspirational," Groth said. "They ran the way I've wanted them to — as a team. It was fun to watch."
Glide last qualified for state in 1999, winning the Sky-Em League title under Maynard Mai, who was in attendance Tuesday. The Wildcats finished second at district and third at state in 1998, Groth's senior season.
"It's special for me when he (Mai) shows up for a meet," Groth said.
Oakland senior Wyatt Smith earned a state berth individually with a third-place finish (17:39.80). Oakridge senior Isaac Whitney won the race (16:53.70).
In the 3A/2A/1A girls race, South Umpqua junior Haven Pickup placed 13th (22:04.50). Sophomores Madison Turner (17th, 22:31.80) and Ashley Radmer (22nd, 22:54.90) were the top finishers for Sutherlin.
The Bulldogs finished third in the team standings (83) and advanced to state.
In the 3A boys race, South Umpqua junior Dale Wells advanced to state with a fourth-place finish (17:54.30). Sutherlin junior Keegan Lahley placed 12th (18:56.30).
The state meets will be held on Nov. 9 at LCC.
5,000 Meters
Class 3A Boys
TEAM SCORES — Brookings-Harbor 46, Creswell 60, Cascade Christian 62, St. Mary's 66, South Umpqua 105.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Kaleb Barnes, B-H, 17:08.90; 2. Brandon Moehlmann, Cre, 17:14.90; 3. Jake Sorani, CC, 17:35.90; 4. Dale Wells, SU, 17:54.30; 5. Josiah Lee, Cre, 18:10.10; 6. Zachary Abblitt, B-H, 18:32.40; 7. David Noble, SM, 18:38.50; 8. Ty Havniear, CC, 18:39.70; 9. Logan Diaz McNeal, SM, 18:46.10; 10. Everett Abblitt, B-H, 18:48.00.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 12. Keegan Lahley, Sut, 18:56.30; 20. Cayleb Blansett-Faulkner, SU, 20:01.00; 23. Ashton Wolfe, Sut, 20:20.40; 27. Deven Schoeneck, SU, 21:59.80; 31. Blake Slay, SU, 22:30.60; 32. Blayne Young, SU, 23:00.60; 33. John Hunt, Dou, 23:11.40; 34. Brady Anderson, Dou, 23:13.10; 38. Caleb Cathey, Dou, 24:49.40; 39. Dakota Bauer, SU, 26:33.30; 40. Josiah Vincent, SU, 26:47.00; 41. Luke Fowler, Dou, 30:04.40.
Class 2A/1A Boys
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 28, Glide 46, Lakeview 109, Oak Hill 113, Trinity Lutheran 113, Oakland 130, Pacific 166.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Isaac Whitney, Oakr, 16:53.70; 2. Isaac Cutler, Ban, 17:03.40; 3. Wyatt Smith, Oakl, 17:39.80; 4. Jack Ellis, TL, 17:47.10; 5. Aero Franklin, Ban, 17:47.50; 6. Charlie Ells, Ban, 18:00.90; 7. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 18:03.20; 8. Luke Brown, Ban, 18:15.00; 9. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 18:23.40; 10. Dylan Davis, Glide, 18:26.60.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 18:27.00; 14. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 18:42.80; 18. Eli Metz, Glide, 18:52.50; 19. Logan Gant, ND, 19:10.60; 40. Matthew Yates, Oakl, 21:11.60; 41. Brycen Terrell, Oakl, 21:20.20; 43. Gavin Sadler, Yon, 21:33.50; 44. Brady Dexter, Reed, 21:42.50; 47. Dylan Grichar, Yon, 22:09.90; 51. Austin VanHouten, Oakl, 23:18.50; 52. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakl, 23:35.90; 54. Matthew Harting, Oakl, 24:11.80; 58. Gustavo Bilbao, Yon, 25:12.90.
Class 3A/2A/1A Girls
TEAM SCORES — Lakeview 48, Bandon 54, Sutherlin 83, St. Mary's 85, Oakridge 108, South Umpqua 129, Brookings-Harbor 194, North Douglas 206, Oakland 216.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Ella Villagrana, Lak, 19:52.70; 2. Holly Hutton, Ban, 20:01.00; 3. Julia Ketcham, Lak, 20:06.60; 4. Kaley Schneider, Lak, 20:14.50; 5. Katherine Abbott, Oakr, 20:32.30; 6. Mckenzie Carrier, OH, 21:09.40; 7. Shannon Smith, Ban, 21:09.90; 8. Katelyn Willard, CC, 21:24.40; 9. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:29.90; 10. Allison Storts, Coq, 21:45.20.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 13. Haven Pickup, SU, 22:04.50; 17. Madison Turner, Sut, 22:31.80; 22. Ashley Radmer, Sut, 22:54.90; 24. Micah Wicks, Sut, 22:59.80; 25. Chloe Telford, SU, 23:02.50; 26. Jaden Ratledge, Sut, 23:15.90; 29. Katie Stiles, Glide, 23:22.80; 30. Mia Piscopo, ND, 23:39.30; 32. Hasina Lathan, SU, 23:57.00; 33. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reed, 24:06.70; 34. Corrie Gohman, Sut, 24:13.60; 43. Sarah Sigl, Oakl, 25:13.90; 52. Seoyeong Sascha Ahn, SU, 25:56.70; 53. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:56.80; 54. Kara Kloster, Sut, 26:01.30; 57. Alexa Shaver, Sut, 26:35.80; 59. Hannah Long, Glide, 26:54.90; 60. Tabitha Baker, ND, 26:56.30; 61. Marta Holmes-Sipal, Oakl, 26:56.80; 63. Brooke Edmonson, Oakl, 26:58.60; 66. Grace Payne, SU, 27:13.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.