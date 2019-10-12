PHILOMATH — Freshman Thomas Hatcher of Glide was the top Douglas County finisher in Saturday's Paul Mariman Invitational cross country meet.
Hatcher finished 59th in the boys 5,000-meter race in 18 minutes, 44.25 seconds. Teammate Brandon Byrd was 67th (19:09.66). John Peckham of Sisters won the race (16:17.83).
Freshman Mia Piscopo of North Douglas finished 57th in the girls race (24:08.81). Katie Stiles of Glide was 61st (24:27.97). Hannah Hernandez of Philomath was the winner (18:28.74).
The Philomath boys and Marist girls won team titles.
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Philomath 59, Sisters 70, Siuslaw 83, Marist 98, Newport 106, Bandon 170, Catlin Gabel 191, Marshfield 215, Gladstone 267, Nestucca 289, Central Linn 298, Glide 327, Faith Bible Christian 360, Cascade 379.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. John Peckham, Sis, 16:17.83; 2. Wiley Watts, Mar, 16:26.69; 3. Will Thorsett, Sis, 16:26.69; 4. Evan Villano, Mar, 16:37.38; 5. Will Leonard, CG, 16:40.45.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 59. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 18:44.25; 67. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 19:08.66; 76. Dylan Davis, Glide, 19:27.70; 78. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 19:35.52; 79. Eli Metz, Glide, 19:40.62; 80. Logan Gant, ND, 19:45.17; 83. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 19:51.71; 105. Austin VanHouten, Oak, 21:16.35; 113. Brycen Terrell, Oak, 21:38.73; 116. Zia McKeithen, ND, 21:51.40; 121. Gabriel Nelson, Glide, 22:34.92; 125. Matthew Yates, Oak, 23:56.05; 132. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oak, 24:56.61.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Marist 37, Siuslaw 52, Philomath 81, Sisters 104, Bandon 151, Marshfield 180, Kennedy 209, Catlin Gabel 213, Central Linn 227, Cottage Grove 233, Newport 242, North Douglas 321.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Hannah Hernandez, Phi, 18:28.74; 2. Hannah Rannow, Siu, 18:35.13; 3. Ella Thorsett, Sis, 18:45.48; 4. Lucy Tsai, Mar, 19:23.31; 5. Jennifer Tsai, Mar, 19:41.80.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 57. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:08.81; 61. Katie Stiles, Glide, 24:27.97; 65. Hannah Long, Glide, 24:59.00; 72. Lolly Frost, ND, 25:45.55; 75. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 25:55.29; 80. Marta Holmes-Sipal, Oak, 26:20.42; 81. Brooke Edmonson, Oak, 26:22.98; 87. Tabitha Baker, ND, 29:16.61; 90. Julia Anderson, Oak, 31:28.35; 92. Jessica Baker, ND, 34:30.25; 93. Vivianna DuFaux, ND, 36:31.69.
