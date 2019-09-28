TOLEDO — Oakland's Wyatt Smith finished 17th in the Toledo Challenge cross country race on Saturday at Olalla Valley Golf Course.
Smith covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 38.60 seconds. Teammate Austin VanHouten finished 32nd (21:57.18). Marshall Bush of Philomath won the race (16:48.70).
On the girls' side, Oakland's Brooke Edmonson finished 29th (30:45.80). Hannah Hernandez of Philomath was the winner (18:59.49).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.