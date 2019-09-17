LAKESIDE — Oakland senior Wyatt Smith finished fourth in the boys' race in the Tugman Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Tugman State Park.
Smith covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Freshman Alexander Garcia-Silver of North Bend won the race (16:45.2).
On the girls' side, Sutherlin sophomore Ashley Radmer finished sixth (23:01.2). Sophomore Holly Hutton of Bandon was the winner (21:07.2).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 20, North Bend 48, Glide 70, Sutherlin inc., North Douglas inc., Coquille inc, Powers inc., Myrtle Point inc.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, NB, 16:45.2; 2. Isaac Cutler, Ban, 17:07.8; 3. Aero Franklin, Ban, 17:37.4; 4. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 18:02.0; 5. Nathan Vineyard, Ban, 18:28.2.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 18:40.9; 14. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 18:55.8; 19. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 20:17.2; 20. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 20:17.4; 21. Dylan Davis, Glide, 20:24.3; 22. Logan Gant, ND, 20:45.2; 24. Brady Dexter, Ree, 21:19.9; 26. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 21:35.2; 27. Keegan Lahley, Suth, 21:46.3; 29. Gabriel Nelson, Glide, 22:11.20; 30. Zia McKeithen, ND, 22:13.0; 32. Eli Metz, Glide, 22:14.1; 34. Matthew Yates, Oak, 22:39.1.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Bandon 29, North Bend 30, Coquille inc., Sutherlin inc., Reedsport inc., Glide inc., Gold Beach inc., North Douglas inc.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 21:07.2; 2. Shannon Smith, Ban, 21:37.7; 3. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:44.9; 4. Allison Storts, Coq, 22:05.1; 5. Celeste Sinko, NB, 22:33.7.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 23:01.2; 9. Ashley Schuttpelz, Ree, 23:38.1; 12. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 24:11.7; 14. Katie Stiles, Glide, 24:27.0; 17. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:57.1; 19. Hannah Long, Glide, 26:13.5; 22. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 26:42.7; 23. Lolly Frost, ND, 26:43.4; 24. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 26:49.4; 26. Marta Holmes-Sipal, Oak, 27:45.4; 29. Tabitha Baker, ND, 30:07.8; 32. Kassie Diehl, Ree, 32:03.2.
