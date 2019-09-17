LAKESIDE — Oakland senior Wyatt Smith finished fourth in the boys' race in the Tugman Invitational cross country meet on Tuesday at Tugman State Park.

Smith covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 2 seconds. Freshman Alexander Garcia-Silver of North Bend won the race (16:45.2).

On the girls' side, Sutherlin sophomore Ashley Radmer finished sixth (23:01.2). Sophomore Holly Hutton of Bandon was the winner (21:07.2).

5,000 Meters

BOYS

TEAM SCORES — Bandon 20, North Bend 48, Glide 70, Sutherlin inc., North Douglas inc., Coquille inc, Powers inc., Myrtle Point inc.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Alexander Garcia-Silver, NB, 16:45.2; 2. Isaac Cutler, Ban, 17:07.8; 3. Aero Franklin, Ban, 17:37.4; 4. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 18:02.0; 5. Nathan Vineyard, Ban, 18:28.2.

OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 18:40.9; 14. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 18:55.8; 19. Caleb Thomas, Glide, 20:17.2; 20. Nathan Masiel, Glide, 20:17.4; 21. Dylan Davis, Glide, 20:24.3; 22. Logan Gant, ND, 20:45.2; 24. Brady Dexter, Ree, 21:19.9; 26. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 21:35.2; 27. Keegan Lahley, Suth, 21:46.3; 29. Gabriel Nelson, Glide, 22:11.20; 30. Zia McKeithen, ND, 22:13.0; 32. Eli Metz, Glide, 22:14.1; 34. Matthew Yates, Oak, 22:39.1.

GIRLS

TEAM SCORES — Bandon 29, North Bend 30, Coquille inc., Sutherlin inc., Reedsport inc., Glide inc., Gold Beach inc., North Douglas inc.

TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Holly Hutton, Ban, 21:07.2; 2. Shannon Smith, Ban, 21:37.7; 3. Danielle McLain, Ban, 21:44.9; 4. Allison Storts, Coq, 22:05.1; 5. Celeste Sinko, NB, 22:33.7.

DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 6. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 23:01.2; 9. Ashley Schuttpelz, Ree, 23:38.1; 12. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 24:11.7; 14. Katie Stiles, Glide, 24:27.0; 17. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:57.1; 19. Hannah Long, Glide, 26:13.5; 22. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 26:42.7; 23. Lolly Frost, ND, 26:43.4; 24. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 26:49.4; 26. Marta Holmes-Sipal, Oak, 27:45.4; 29. Tabitha Baker, ND, 30:07.8; 32. Kassie Diehl, Ree, 32:03.2.

Tom Eggers can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Editor

Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.