VALLEY OF THE ROGUE STATE PARK — Oakland's Wyatt Smith finished 22nd in the boys' race at the Rogue River Booster Invitational on Saturday.
Smith, a senior, covered the 5,000-meter course in 18 minutes, 27.40 seconds. Senior Matthew Schenk of Crater won the race in 16:13.40.
On the girls' side, sophomore Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin placed 33rd (24:17.30). Freshman Estella Gutches of North Medford was the winner (19:27.20).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Crater 20, North Medford 62, Hidden Valley 77, Phoenix 99, Klamath Union, Sutherlin inc., Oakland inc., Douglas inc., Cascade Christian inc., North Valley inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Matthew Schenk, C, 16:13.40; 2. Gage Reed, C, 16:14.10; 3. Trey Driskell, NM, 16:36.90; 4. Patrick Clayburn, NV, 16:38.20; 5. Tryone Gorze, C, 16:39.80; 6. Jake Sorani, CC, 16:47.80; 7. Noah Marshall, P, 17:03.30; 8. JC Herring, C, 17:22.80; 9. Conner Sutton, C, 17:26.90; 10. Matthew Medina, C, 17:29.40.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 22. Wyatt Smith, O, 18:27.40; 44. Ashton Wolfe, Su, 20:54.90; 45. Keegan Lahley, Su, 20:57.00; 48. Brycen Terrell, O, 22:43.60; 50. Luke Fowler, D, 28:40.60.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — North Medford 45, Crater 46, Phoenix 76, Klamath Union 78, Hidden Valley 115, Sutherlin inc., Oakland inc., Cascade Christian inc., North Valley inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Estella Gutches, NM, 19:27.20; 2. Eliza Blake, KU, 20:11.60; 3. Sophia Stubblefield, P, 20:20.60; 4. Taryn Dance, C, 20:22.50; 5. Kyla Potratz, P, 20:50.20; 6. Jade Hopkins, C, 20:56.10; 7. Haylee Baldwin, C, 20:58.40; 8. Cammeo Ramirez, NM, 21:03.90; 9. Emily Cowan, NM, 21:16.40; 10. Gracen Hokanson, C, 21:29.90.
DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 33. Ashley Radmer, Su, 24:17.30; 38. Jaden Ratledge, Su, 25:23.00; 43. Alexa Shaver, Su, 27:13.50; 45. Sarah Sigl, O, 29:23.70; 46. Brooke Edmonson, O, 30:44.10; 47. Marta Holmes-Sipal, O, 31:26.70.
