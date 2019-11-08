It had been 20 years since a team of harriers from Glide High School had qualified for the state meet.
Saturday’s results might indicate the Wildcats make that trip to Eugene with a little more regularity.
Four of the five Wildcats who finished logged personal records as Glide ran to a fifth-place team finish at Saturday’s OSAA Class 2A/1A boys meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.
St. Stephen’s Academy of Beaverton ran away with the team title, besting runner-up Union/Cove by 47 points. Glide tallied 148 team points, 10 back of fourth-place Heppner/Ione.
The last time Glide had been represented as a team at the annual event was 1999, when the Wildcats also placed fifth.
“I kind of look at today and it really makes this a good jumping off point for next year,” said Glide coach Taylor Groth, whose 1998 team during his senior season was the last to bring home a trophy. “These kids should be ecstatic about how this season went. (Finishing fifth) left something there for them to be hungry about this summer. It’s a great goal to shoot for as we train in the summer.”
Freshman Thomas Hatcher was Glide’s top individual finisher, placing 23rd overall and setting a 17-second personal record on the 5,000-meter course. Sophomore Dylan Davis continued his rapid progression by finishing 27th, junior Brandon Byrd was 34th and Nathan Masiel was 35th. Glide’s final scoring runner, junior Eli Metz, finished 58th, while sophomore Caleb Thomas was forced to withdraw due to an ankle injury.
Groth was thrilled with the progress of both Davis and Masiel, who each saw nearly a full minute cut from their previous PRs on a day when the cool weather might not normally be conducive to faster times.
“The biggest was probably Dylan. He’s been our No. 3-4 guy all season, and he finishes second with a 53-second PR, coming off a 50-second PR last week,” Groth said. “He’s just a solid worker. It’s so cool when kids work that hard and see it pay off.”
Oakland senior Wyatt Smith also was part of the Class 2A/1A boys field, finishing 47th overall.
Two Sutherlin sophomores finished in the top 50 individually, helping the Bulldog girls to a 11th-place team finish in the Class 3A girls race.
Madison Turner and Ashley Radmer finished 42nd and 43rd, respectively, with personal record times of 22 minutes, 10.7 seconds and 22:13.9 on the 5,000-meter course. Freshman Corrie Gohman finished 60th as Sutherlin’s final scoring runner, but also logged a personal record on the day.
Also scoring for the Bulldogs were freshmen Jaden Ratledge (55th) and Micah Wicks (58th). Senior Alexa Shaver finished 71st in her final cross country meet, while freshman Kara Kloster was 75th.
Burns dominated the team title race, scoring 43 points to second-place Union/Cove’s 110. Sutherlin missed a top-10 finish by only 10 points, scoring 210 to Yamhill-Carlton’s 200.
In the Class 3A boys race, South Umpqua’s Dale Wells finished 28th overall with a time of 17:51.3. The battle for the 3A boys’ team title was decided by just three points, with the cooperative triumvirate of Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa besting Burns 35-38.
Class 3A Girls State Cross Country Championships
At Lane Community College, Eugene
Team Scores — Burns 43, Union/Cove 110, Catlin Gabel 121, Bandon 122, Lakeview 128, Neah-Kah-Nie 145, Kennedy 170, Central Linn 179, Veritas 184, Yamhill-Carlton 200. Sutherlin 210 (11th).
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Lila Fenner, CG, 18:49.2; 2. Jordan White, NKN, 18:54.4; 3. Brooke Smith, Bu, 18:59.3; 4. Megan Cover, CG, 19:06.0; 5. Ellyse Tinglestad, Ent/Jos/Wal, 19:17.7; 6. Jaimee Baxter, U/C, 19:32.3; 7. Riley Morris, Bu, 19:34.7; 8. Olivia Winn, Bu, 19:44.0; 9. Ella Villagrana, Lake, 19:47.0; 10. Kaley Schneider, Lake, 19:50.4.
Sutherlin Finishers — 42. Madison Turner, 22:10.7; 43. Ashley Radmer, 22:13.9; 55. Jaden Ratledge, 23:29.3; 58. Micah Wicks, 23:56.0; 60. Corrie Gohman, 24:06.1; 71. Alexa Shaver, 25:17.6; 75. Kara Kloster, 25:25.1.
Class 2A/1A Boys State Cross Country Championships
At Lane Community College, Eugene
Team Scores — St. Stephen’s Academy 42, Union/Cove 89, Bandon 95, Heppner/Ione 138, Glide 148, Knappa 150, Veritas 158, East Linn Christian 161, Nestucca 189, Chemawa 208.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Seth Bergeron, SSA, 15:50.5; 2. Robert Pina-Morton, Knap 16:00.3; 3. Cam McChesney, Ver, 16:05.8; 4. Aiden Smith, SSA, 16:20.0; 5. Colin Friend, SSA, 16:26.7; 6. Isaac Butler, Ban, 16:27.5; 7. Brandon Williams, ELC, 16:28.1; 8. Luke Frechette, Trinity, 16:33; 9. Taylor Fox, U/C, 16:38.3; 10. Taylor Fox, H/I, 16:40.4
County Finishers — 23. Thomas Hatcher, Gli, 17:26.9; 27. Dylan Davis, Gli, 17:33.5; 34. Brandon Byrd, Gli, 17:49.4; 35. Nathan Masiel, Gli, 17:52.3; 47. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 18:18.0; 58. Eli Metz, Gli, 19:03.1. Caleb Thomas, Gli, DNF.
Class 3A Boys State Cross Country Championships
At Lane Community College, Eugene
Team Scores — Enterprise/Joseph/Wallowa 35, Burns 38, Westside Christian 107, Catlin Gabel 113, Riverdale 156, Santiam Christian 177, Creswell 179, Taft 180, Brookings-Harbor 190.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Henry Coughlan, Ent/Jos/Wal, 15:58.9; JP Friedrichsen, Bu, 16:02.4; 3. Zac Knapp, Ent/Jos/Wal, 16:07.1; 4. Bayden Menton, Ent/Jos/Wal, 16:23.8; 5. Will Leonard, CG, 16:24.7; 6. Calvin Bates, Bu, 16:31.5; 7. Zachary Richter, Riv, 16:32.8; 8. Ryan Robles, Bu, 16:45.8; 9. Jake Sorani, CasChr, 16:52.3; 10. Wyatt Montgomery, LaP, 16:52.5; 28. Dale Wells, SU, 17:51.3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.