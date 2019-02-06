LOOKINGGLASS — Registration has started for the 2019 Lookingglass Block Run, which will take place on March 9.
The 2 or 5-mile run and walk is a fundraising event for the Roseburg High School cross country team.
Registration fees, which include a long-sleeved T-shirt, is $25 before Feb. 25 or $30 after Feb. 25. The entry fee without a T-shirt is $10.
Send checks, made payable to RHS Cross Country, and entry forms to Roseburg High School, attn: Cross Country at 400 W. Harvard, Roseburg.
The flat and fast "around the block" race will start at 10 a.m.
Information: Nathan Eckman, neckman@roseburg.k12.or.us.
