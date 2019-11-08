Roseburg’s girls cross country team placed 17th in a field of 21 full teams, and Zachary Traul finished 42nd overall individually in the boys race Saturday afternoon at the OSAA Class 6A Cross Country Championships at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Traul was the last of the runners in the boys’ field to crack the 16-minute barrier on the 5,000-meter course, clocking in at 15:59.1.
In the girls’ race, freshman Corinne Childers and sophomore Trinity Minyard clocked personal-best times and sophomore Eliza Eckman was the Indians’ top finisher, racing to 48th overall in the 153-runner field.
Charis Childers was the second Indian to finish, scoring in 95th place. Corinne Childers was 101st, senior Samantha Eichman 102nd and senior Sophia Tate 122nd to complete Roseburg’s roster of scorers. Minyard finished 129th and Miriam Childers, a junior, was 134th.
“Having the girls team and Zach make it to state was such a positive and huge accomplishment for our program,” Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. “It gives us something to build off of. We are returning eight of our top 10 boys and girls and we are hungry to keep building on this year.
“This team is already talking about track season and digging in for a big winter of work.”
Summit ran away with the girls’ team title, nearly doubling runner-up Jesuit 41-80. The Franklin boys were equally as dominant, besting Jesuit by 39 points to claim its first state championship in any team sport in 60 years.
Class 6A State Cross Country Championships
At Lane Community College, Eugene
GIRLS
Team Scores — Summit 41, Jesuit 80, Lincoln 85, South Eugene 139, Sunset 168, Wilson 206, Franklin 223, Tualatin 240, West Linn 302, Grants Pass 313. Roseburg 436 (17th).
Top 10 Individuals — 1, Fiona Max, Sum,, 16:51.8; 2. Kate Peters, Lin,, 17:01.0; 3. Teaghan Knox, Sum, 17:10.3; 4. Chloe Foerster, Jes, 17:15.2; 5. Madison Elmore, SE, 17:35.9; 6. Alexis Kebbe, Jes, 17:41.1; 7. Kaiya Robertson, Fran, 17:44.6; 8. Austumn Ost, Fran, 17:45.2; 9. Fiona Lenth, SMA, 17:46.0; 10. Kaitlyn Gearin, Tual, 17:48.6.
Roseburg Finishers — 48. Eliza Eckman, 19:07.1; 95. Charis Childers, 20:30.4; 101. Corinne Childers, 20:37.1; 102. Samantha Eichman, 20:37.1; 122. Sophia Tate, 21:14.4; 129. Trinity Minyard, 21:32.0; 134. Miriam Childers, 21:51.3.
BOYS
Team Scores — Franklin 62, Jesuit 101, Sunset 118, Central Catholic 122, Sherwood 124, South Eugene 177, Summit 204, Clackamas 262, Wilson 265, Lincoln 270, Sheldon 270.
Top 10 Individuals — 1. Aidan Palmer, Fran, 15:04.9; 2. Charlie Robertson, Fran, 15:06.6; 3. Quincy Norman, FG, 15:09.0; 4. Ryan Schumacher, Jes, 15:18.6; 5. Abdinasir Hussein, Roos, 15:20.2; 6. Andrew Payton, Tual, 15:21.4; 7. Mateo Althouse, Lin, 15:21.7; 8. Vincent Mestler, Shel, 15:23.7; 9. Liam Kaperick, SE, 15:23.8; 10. Giuliano Scasso, Wil, 15:24.3; 42. Zachary Traul, Rose, 15:59.1.
