The Roseburg High School cross country teams head to Eugene on Wednesday for the Southwest Conference district meet at Lane Community College.
The girls varsity race begins at 2 p.m., followed by the boys at 2:45. Both distances are 5,000 meters.
Leading the Roseburg boys is senior Zachary Traul, who owns the second-fastest season best in the SWC with a time of 15:39.0. Junior Vincent Mestler of Sheldon has the top mark (15:35.5).
Also representing the Indians are sophomores Nicholas Looper (17:04.0), Preston Smith (17:24.1), Brian Powell (18:12.0) and Ephraim Webber (18:23.9), senior Steen Olson (18:14.0) and freshman Micah Lusby (18:24.0).
“Our boys team is very young and is going to gain some invaluable experience racing in a highly-competitive district meet,” RHS coach Nathan Eckman said.
Sophomore Eliza Eckman is the No. 1 runner for the Roseburg girls. She owns a season best of 18:59.0, which ranks fifth in the SWC. Senior Madison Elmore of South Eugene (17:46.5) and sophomore Hannah Seubert of South Eugene (18:43.3) own the top two times.
The remainder of Roseburg’s lineup will consist of seniors Samantha Eichman (20:20.0) and Sophia Tate (21:05.0), junior Miriam Childers (22:03.0), sophomore Trinity Minyard (21:57.3) and freshmen Charis Childers (20:19.0) and Corinne Childers (20:56.0).
“I can’t wait to see our girls compete for one of the conference’s three state slots,” Nathan Eckman said.
The top three teams and any individuals not a member of a qualifying team who finish in the top seven advance to the Class 6A Championships on Nov. 2 at LCC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.