EUGENE — Roseburg High School sophomore Eliza Eckman finished 11th in the girls’ Class 6A/5A race on Saturday in the Northwest Classic cross country meet at Lane Community College.
Eckman covered the 5,000-meter course in 19 minutes, 0.90 seconds. Roseburg freshman Charis Childers placed 54th (20:44.70). Senior Fiona Max of Summit won the race, finishing in 17:14.30.
The Indians finished 12th in the team standings with 364 points. Summit of Bend easily won with 24 points.
On the boys’ side, Roseburg senior Zachary Traul placed 19th in the 6A/5A race in 16:25.90. Reed Pryor and Arlo Davis of Ashland finished 1-2, with Pryor clocking 15:18.80.
Summit won the team crown with 119 points, four ahead of South Eugene.
Roseburg finished 22nd (583).
Northwest Classic
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Summit 119, South Eugene 123, Ashland 127, Sherwood 157, Jesuit 163, Clackamas 183, Sheldon 186, Grant 261, Wilsonville 270, Hood River Valley 273, Roseburg (22nd) 583.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Reed Pryor, Ash, 15:18.80; 2. Arlo Davis, Ash, 15:34.50; 3. Nate Tavakolian, SE, 15:43.90; 4. Bennet Jackson, Bend, 15:47.60; 5. Cameron Stein, Ash, 15:56.60; 6. Guliano Scasso, Wilson, 15:56.70; 7. Vincent Mestler, She, 15:58.70; 8. Toby Ruston, Dallas, 15:58.80; 9. Sam Hatfield, Sum, 15:58.90; 10. Joseph Sortor, Sum, 16:03.80.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 19. Zachary Traul, 16:25.90; 97. Nicholas Looper, 17:46.70; 144. Preston Smith, 18:25.90; 167. Steen Olson, 19:08.60; 167. Wyatt Olinghouse, 19:14.50; 173. Brian Powell, 19:23.50; 184. Micah Lusby, 19:54.00.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Summit 24, South Eugene 53, North Salem 105, Grant 196, Bend 214, Jesuit 218, Wilson 232, Hood River Valley 243, Grants Pass 269, Wilsonville 278, Roseburg (12th) 364.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Fiona Max, Sum, 17:14.30; 2. Madison Elmore, SE, 17:56.50; 3. Teaghan Knox, Sum 18:03.50; 4. Annelies Quinton, Grant, 18:24.60; 5. Stella Skovborg, Sum, 18:38.10; 6. Samantha Prusse, Wilsonville, 18:39.70; 7. Jasper Fievet, Sum, 18:40.80; 8. Barrett Jostema, Sum, 18:41.10; 9. Hannah Seubert, SE, 18:54.60; 10. Olive Nye, Bend, 18:57.10.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 11. Eliza Eckman, 19:00.90; 54. Charis Childers, 20:44.70; 96. Sophia Tate, 21:55.50; 97. Samantha Eichman, 21:55.50; 124. Miriam Childers, 22:40.80; 138. Trinity Minyard, 23:11.20; 152. Emma Stuart, 23:36.40.
