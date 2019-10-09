With the Southwest Conference Championships three weeks away, Roseburg senior Zachary Traul looked fit and fast in the final home cross country meet of his high school career.
Traul cruised to a convincing victory in the Umpqua Invite at Stewart Park on Wednesday, covering the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 39 seconds. It was a course PR by 15 seconds.
Roseburg sophomore Eliza Eckman won the girls race in 19:07.
Traul finished 31 seconds ahead of freshman Alexander Garcia-Silver of North Bend (16:10). Traul’s time is currently the fastest posted by a SWC runner this season.
“I felt really good. It was definitely the best I’ve felt in a couple of weeks,” Traul said. “It was great to race on our home course. Even though I didn’t have anyone to run against, I had the clock to race against. I was going for a PR, which I got by 15 seconds and that’s exactly what I was looking for.”
Sophomore Nicholas Looper of Roseburg (third, 17:04), senior Wyatt Smith of Oakland (fourth, 17:22) and sophomore Preston Smith of Roseburg (fifth, 17:28) rounded out the top five.
“The weather was perfect ... 60s, sunny, not too hot, not too cold,” Traul said. “I love running around our home course. I’m feeling more confident than I have, especially after this race. I feel I stack up pretty well against the rest of the district.”
Traul has his sights set on qualifying for the Class 6A state meet.
“I just got done with my hardest days of training,” he said. “Right now I’m looking at backing off a little bit and focusing on getting my speed up. Just getting ready for district and hopefully going on to state. Our district is very fast, but I think I have a good chance to be in the top three.”
Eckman was not challenged in the girls race. Teammate Charis Childers, a freshman, finished second (20:19).
Roseburg had five of the top six finishers. Roseburg senior Samantha Eichman (third, 20:20), North Eugene junior Malin Klappenbach (fourth, 20:40) and Roseburg freshman Corinne Childers (fifth, 20:56) completed the top five.
“I felt really good today,” Eckman said. “I had a really nice first mile and was able to keep it relaxed all the way through the race. I was hoping to break 19 minutes, so I was pretty close. It was really nice, cool weather.”
Seventh-grader Timothy Johnson of Jo Lane won the middle school boys race (11:26). Sixth-grader Cassidy Short of Fremont was the middle school girls winner (11:41).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 31, North Bend 59, Glide 88, North Eugene 106, Harrisburg 133, South Umpqua 139, Oakland 180.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Zachary Traul, Ros, 15:39; 2. Alexander Garcia-Silver, NB, 16:10; 3. Nicholas Looper, Ros, 17:04; 4. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 17:22; 5. Preston Smith, Ros, 17:28; 6. Dale Wells, SU, 17:40; 7. Thomas Hatcher, Glide, 17:43; 8. Zachary Holt, NB, 17:48; 9. River Kyllingstad, NE, 17:49; 10. Brian Powell, Ros, 18:12; 11. Brandon Byrd, Glide, 18:13; 12. Steen Olson, Ros, 18:14; 13. Ian Nolan, NB, 18:22; 14. Micah Lusby, Ros, 18:24; 15. Aidan Lilienthal, MP, 18:25.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS IN TOP 25 — 16. Gabe Simmons, Ros, 18:26; 17. Taylor Lander, Ros, 18:33; 23. Ephraim Webber, Ros, 18:58; 24. Milo Kirby, Ros, 18:59; 25. Josiah Vincent, SU, 19:02.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Roseburg 17, North Bend 62, North Eugene 68, Harrisburg 115, Oakland 124, North Douglas 130.
TOP 15 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 19:07; 2. Charis Childers, Ros, 20:19; 3. Samantha Eichman, Ros, 20:20; 4. Malin Klappenbach, NE, 20:40; 5. Corinne Childers, Ros, 20:56; 6. Sophia Tate, Ros, 21:05; 7. Celeste Sinko, NB, 21:06; 8. Sara Slade, NB, 21:52; 9. Miriam Childers, Ros, 22:03; 10. Haven Pickup, SU, 22:04; 11. Celeste Le, NB, 22:11; 12. Jailyn Becerra-Brigido, NE, 22:24; 13. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reed, 22:30; 14. Julissa Landeros, Ros, 22:34; 15. Emma Stuart, Ros, 22:40.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS IN TOP 25 — 18. Hasina Lathan, SU, 23:40; 20. Katie Stiles, Glide, 24:23; 21. Mia Piscopo, ND, 24:29; 23. Jazlynn Landeros, Ros, 24:33; 24. Hannah Long, Glide, 24:46; 25. Taya Mannen, Ros, 24:50.
