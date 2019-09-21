COOS BAY — Senior Zachary Traul of Roseburg won the Prefontaine Memorial Run cross country race on Saturday.
Traul covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 54.4 seconds. North Bend freshman Alexander Garcia-Silver was second in 16:17.6.
Roseburg sophomore Eliza Eckman finished second in the girls' race, clocking 19:00.4. Senior Faith Schultz of Grants Pass won the race (18:45.6).
Sophomore Nicholas Looper finished 10th (17:14.5) for the Roseburg boys, who were second in the team standings with 72 points. Grants Pass took the team title (39).
Freshmen Charis Childers (eighth, 21:00.9) and Corinne Childers (10th, 21:15.7) also finished in the top 10 for the Roseburg girls, who were second in the team standings (46). Grants Pass was first (28).
"Our athletes competed and got after it today," Roseburg coach Nathan Eckman said. "Zach Traul had a huge win and a PR. He had a great week of training. Our girls proved to themselves they can run with a top team in the state (Grants Pass). Sam Eichman had an awesome day (placing 12th)."
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 39, Roseburg 72, Hidden Valley 78, Marshfield 135, Arcata 142, North Bend 147, Brookings-Harbor 149, St. Mary's 205, Taft 219.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Zachary Traul, Ro, 15:54.4; 2. Alexander Garcia-Silver, NB, 16:17.6; 3. Ethan Bland, GP, 16:25.6; 4. Asa Marwick, HV, 16:49.4; 5. Bryce Hobbs, GP, 16:50.6; 6. Jake Sorani, CC, 17:01.3; 7. Jude Ortega, Arc, 17:03.8; 8. Liam Bucknell, GP, 17:05.1; 9. Kaleb Barnes, BH, 17:05.6; 10. Nicholas Looper, Ro, 17:14.5.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS (varsity top 7) — 12. Preston Smith, Ro, 17:24.1; 29. Brian Powell, Ro, 18:41.8; 30. Steen Olson, Ro, 18:43.1; 31. Taylor Lander, Ro, 18:43.3; 32. Micah Lusby, Ro, 18:43.4; 83. Brady Dexter, Re, 20:56.1; 92. Ashton Wolfe, Suth, 21:04.1; 94. Keegan Lahley, Suth, 21:09.2; 115. Conner Doppelmayr, Suth, 22:39.3; 151. Jeremy Smith, Suth, 25:18.7; 157. Devin Krussow, Dou, 25:43.1; 161. Cordell Guckert, DC, 26:31.8; 168. Skyler Sunder, Re, 28:06.4.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Grants Pass 28, Roseburg 46, Arcata 130, North Bend 145, Marshfield 151, Sutherlin 156, Hidden Valley 157, St. Mary's 176, Taft 227.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Faith Schultz, GP, 18:45.6; 2. Eliza Eckman, Ro, 19:00.4; 3. Sarah Beckstead, GP, 20:22.6; 4. Natalie Sandeen, HV, 20:30.5; 5. Samantha Dara, GP, 20:32.8; 6. Ai-Lan McGoldrick, Arc, 20:35.0; 7. Mary Sturley, GP, 21:00.1; 8. Charis Childers, Ro, 21:00.9; 9. Kaylee Delzotti, Mar, 21:07.9; 10. Corinne Childers, Ro, 21:15.7.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS (varsity top 7) — 12. Samantha Eichman, Ro, 21:25.6; 16. Sophia Tate, Ro, 21:51.9; 18. Trinity Minyward, Ro, 21:57.3; 22. Madison Turner, Suth, 22:18.5; 23. Miriam Childers, Ro, 22:27.7; 28. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 22:52.9; 41. Micah Wicks, Suth, 23:31.3; 44. Ashley Schuttpelz, Re, 23:36.7; 52. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 24:10.5; 64. Corrie Gohman, Suth, 25:22.3; 69. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 26:23.3; 72. Kara Kloster, Suth, 26:32.9; 80. Mao Urasaki, Suth, 27:26.1; 108. Kassie Diehl, Re, 32:30.3.
