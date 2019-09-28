PORTLAND — Roseburg senior Zachary Traul placed 33rd in the Danner boys race in the Nike Portland XC Invitational on Saturday at Blue Lake Park.
Traul covered the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 18.30 seconds.
"I was pretty happy with my performance, especially considering the quality of competition and the course conditions," Traul said. "It was great to get to race with some of the top runners in the Pacific Northwest."
Roseburg sophomore Eliza Eckman finished 67th in the Danner girls race, clocking 19:36.00.
The rest of the Roseburg boys ran in the Division 2 race, while the girls competed in Division 1.
The top finisher for the boys in the D2 race was sophomore Nicholas Looper, who placed 40th in 17:24.40. Other finishers for the Tribe included Preston Smith (127th, 18:08.70), Ephraim Webber (152nd, 18:25.70), Steen Olson (200th, 18:56.40), Brian Powell (217th, 19:11.10), Micah Lusby (243rd, 19:37.60) and Wyatt Olinghouse (264th, 20:12.60).
Roseburg was 32nd in the team standings with a score of 712.
Leading the RHS girls in the D1 race was freshman Charis Childers, who finished 61st in 20:45.50. Also running were Corinne Childers (77th, 21:11.80), Samantha Eichman (93rd, 21:28.00), Sophia Tate (127th, 22:28.50), Miriam Childers (133rd, 22:39.0), Trinity Minyard (134th, 22:39.00) and Julissa Landeros (146th, 23:45.30).
The Tribe was 24th in the team standings with a score of 537.
"It was super muddy, but all of our athletes competed really well," RHS coach Nathan Eckman said.
