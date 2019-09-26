OAKLAND — Wyatt Smith of Oakland and Ashley Schuttpelz of Reedsport ran to first-place finishes in Wednesday’s Oakland Acorn Gully Chase cross country meet.
Smith, a senior, covered the 3,000-meter course in 10 minutes, 59.25 seconds for an easy victory. Reedsport senior Brady Dexter was second in 12:09.53.
Junior Alex Buster of Roseburg (third, 12:12.27), freshman Logan Gant of North Douglas (fourth, 12:18.09) and junior John Hunt of Douglas (fifth, 12:34.52) rounded out the top five.
Schuttpelz, a senior, won the girls’ race in 13:59.99 — 37 seconds ahead of freshman Jaden Ratledge of Sutherlin (14:36.00).
Sophomore Ashley Radmer of Sutherlin (third, 14:37.52), junior Sarah Sigl of Oakland (fourth, 15:51.72) and freshman Mia Piscopo of North Douglas (fifth, 15:57.34) closed out the top five.
Oakland fielded the only complete boys team in the meet. Sutherlin won the girls meet with 23 points, with Oakland (46) and North Douglas (51) following in the team standings.
3,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Oakland 15, Reedsport inc., North Douglas inc., Roseburg inc., Sutherlin inc., Days Creek inc, Douglas inc.
1. Wyatt Smith, Oakland, 10:59.25; 2. Brady Dexter, Reedsport, 12:09.53; 3. Alex Buster, Roseburg, 12:12.27; 4. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 12:18.09; 5. John Hunt, Douglas, 12:34.32; 6. Ashton Wolfe, Sutherlin, 12:58.94; 7. Austin VanHouten, Oakland, 13:17.63; 8. Genesis Starcher, Days Creek, 13:38.77; 9. Adam Bean, Sutherlin, 13:43.38; 10. Zia McKeithen, North Douglas, 13:51.10; 11. Conner Doppelmayr, Sutherlin, 13:56.82; 12. Brady Anderson, Douglas, 13:57.97; 13. Hayden Perez, Days Creek, 14:04.02; 14. Brycen Terrell, Oakland, 14:04.03; 15. Jeremy Smith, Sutherlin, 14:04.37; 16. Caleb Cathey, Douglas, 15:28.95; 17. Cordell Guckert, Days Creek, 15:32.45; 18. Jacob Ocumpaugh, Oakland, 15:33.79; 19. Skyler Sunder, Reedsport, 15:35.50; 20. Matthew Harting, Oakland, 15:35.80; 21. Luke Fowler, Douglas, 16:13.86.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Sutherlin 23, Oakland 46, North Douglas 51, Reedsport inc.
1. Ashley Schuttpelz, Reedsport, 13:59.99; 2. Jaden Ratledge, Sutherlin, 14:36.00; 3. Ashley Radmer, Sutherlin, 14:37.52; 4. Sarah Sigl, Oakland, 15:51.72; 5. Mia Piscopo, North Douglas, 15:57.34; 6. Alexa Shaver, Sutherlin, 16:00.88; 7. Kara Kloster, Sutherlin, 16:38.13; 8. Marta Holmes-Sipal, Oakland, 16:49.83; 9. Lolly Frost, North Douglas, 16:51.42; 10. Mao Urasaki, Sutherlin, 17:01.05; 11. Tabitha Baker, North Douglas, 17:24.20; 12. Brooke Edmonson, Oakland, 18:02.58; 13. Kassie Diehl, Reedsport, 19:54.03; 14. Julia Anderson, Oakland, 20:52.74; 15. Audrey VanHouten, Oakland, 22:16.47; 16. Jessica Baker, North Douglas, 23:13.05; 17. Vivianna DuFaux, North Douglas, 25:02.13.
