COTTAGE GROVE — Haven Pickup of South Umpqua and Wyatt Smith of Oakland were the top Douglas County runners in Saturday's Cottage Grove 2-Mile Trial cross country race.
Pickup, a junior, finished second in the girls' race in 15 minutes, 2 seconds. Sophomore Madison Turner of Sutherlin was ninth (15:42). Junior Anika Thompson of Junction City won the race (12:56).
Smith, a senior, placed fourth in the boys' race in 12:13. Junior Dale Wells of S.U. finished ninth (12:27). Senior Connor McAdams of J.C. was the winner (11:43).
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Marshfield 33, Junction City 36, Jefferson 73, Cottage Grove 84, Taft 108, South Umpqua inc., Oakland inc., Sutherlin inc., Douglas inc., North Douglas inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Conner McAdams, Junction City, 11:43; 2. Brandon Moehlmann, Creswell, 11:53; 3. Tyler Hart, Junction City, 12:05; 4. Wyatt Smith, Oakland, 12:13; 5. Robert Kliewer, Marshfield, 12:17; 6. Kyran Erwin, Marshfield, 12:17; 7. Aaron Prince, Marshfield, 12:22; 8. Josiah Lee, Creswell, 12:26; 9. Dale Wells, South Umpqua, 12:27; 10. Leon Romo, Jefferson, 12:55.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Caleb Blansett-Faulkner, South Umpqua, 13:54; 17. Austin VanHouten, Oakland, 14:24; 20. Ashton Wolfe, Sutherlin, 14:33; 21. Logan Gant, North Douglas, 14:45; 24. Devyn Schoeneck, South Umpqua, 15:07; 29. Brycen Terrell, Oakland, 15:32; 27. Zia McKeithen, North Douglas, 15:41; 42. Conner Doppelmayr, Sutherlin, 16:41; 43. Brady Anderson, Douglas, 16:42; 46. Blayne Young, South Umpqua, 17:21; 53. Jeremy Smith, Sutherlin, 18:07; 57. Matthew Harting, Oakland, 18:57.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Marshfield 37, Sutherlin 57, Junction City 61, Cottage Grove 62, South Umpqua inc., North Douglas inc., Oakland inc.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Anika Thompson, Junction City, 12:56; 2. Katie Chapman, Lowell, 14:44; 3. Haven Pickup, South Umpqua, 15:02; 4. Kaylee Delzotti, Marshfield, 15:08; 5. Autumn Ellis, Taft, 15:09; 6. Evie Smith, Cottage Grove, 15:32; 7. Bailey Wallack, Marshfield, 15:35; 8. Eternity Reimche, Cottage Grove, 15:39; 9. Madison Turner, Sutherlin, 15:42; 10. Jaden Ratledge, Sutherlin, 15:46.
OTHER COUNTY FINISHERS — 11. Jordan Baarstad, Marshfield, 15:47; 12. Ashley Radmer, Sutherlin, 16:11; 21. Kara Kloster, Sutherlin, 18:16; 29. Mia Piscopo, North Douglas, 18:54; 31. Lolly Frost, North Douglas, 19:02; 32. Sarah Sigl, Oakland, 19:12; 33. Mao Urasaski, Sutherlin, 19:14; 37. Grace Payne, South Umpqua, 19:51; 38. Grace Sisson, Cottage Grove, 20:05; 39. Tabitha Baker, North Douglas, 20:52; 40. Brooke Edmonson, Oakland, 21:23; 42. Viviana DuFaux, North Douglas, 28:02; 43. Jessica Baker, North Douglas, 28:15; 44. Julia Anderson, Oakland, 32:14.
