It was a good showing for Roseburg cross country at the Southwest Conference district meet on Wednesday afternoon at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Roseburg senior Zachary Traul earned his first berth in the Class 6A Championships with a third-place finish in the boys' race and the Roseburg girls finished third in the team standings and qualified for state for the first time since 2003.
"Such an exciting day!" RHS coach Nathan Eckman said. "Every girl on our team believed in themselves, believed in their teammates and as the race progressed they didn't settle or become complacent. They dug in and gave a relentless effort for 20 minutes."
Traul covered the 5,000-meter course in 15 minutes, 56.60 seconds. Junior Vincent Mestler of Sheldon won the race (15:40.60) and junior Liam Kaperick of South Eugene was the runner-up (15:55.80).
"I'm really glad my work over the summer and the past year has paid off," Traul said. "The weather was amazing and the race was fast."
Sophomore Nicholas Looper placed 18th (17:10.50) for the Indians, who finished fifth in the team standings with a score of 123. South Eugene won the title (32).
Sophomore Eliza Eckman, the daughter of the coach, paced the Roseburg girls with a fifth-place finish (19:10.60). Senior Samantha Eichman (15th, 20:14.90), freshmen Charis Childers (18th, 20:19.80) and Corinne Childers (21st, 20:46.40) and junior Miriam Childers (25th, 21:36.90) were the Tribe's other scoring runners.
Roseburg had a score of 84, trailing South Eugene (16) and Grants Pass (78). Senior Madison Elmore of South Eugene cruised to the individual title (18:11.60).
"It was a great district race for my senior season," said Eichman, who posted a season best by nearly six seconds. "Coach Eckman gave us a killer plan and we were able to execute it. I couldn't be more excited to be going to state with such a wonderful group of girls."
Miriam Childers bettered her previous best by 27 seconds.
"It was a tough day and a tough course," Miriam Childers said. "The last mile I tried to pick off as many people ahead of me as I could. I felt like I needed to step up my game and help my team get to state."
"I'm proud of my race today," Corinne Childers said. "I performed well and I'm glad the team gets to go to state."
The state meet will be held on Nov. 9 at LCC.
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 32, Sheldon 52, South Medford 76, Grants Pass 90, Roseburg 123, North Medford 149.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Vincent Mestler, She, 15:40.60; 2. Liam Kaperick, SE, 15:55.80; 3. Zachary Traul, Ros, 15:56.60; 4. Michael Maiorano, SM, 15:58.90; 5. Henry Anderson, SE, 16:06.00; 6. Oscar Roering, SE, 16:07.00; 7. Ben Collins, She, 16:07.80; 8. Jonah Donde, She, 16:09.40; 9. Nate Tavakolian, SE, 16:19.30; 10. Asher McKinnon, SE, 16:24.30.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 18. Nicholas Looper, 17:10.50; 29. Ephraim Webber, 18:04.30; 36. Brian Powell, 18:27.30; 37. Steen Olson, 18:27.60; 38. Preston Smith, 18:36.60; 41. Micah Lusby, 19:20.40.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 16, Grants Pass 78, Roseburg 84, South Medford 106, Sheldon 113, North Medford 132.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Madison Elmore, SE, 18:11.60; 2. Gretchen Schwartz, SE, 19:08.00; 3. Kate Bouse, SE, 19:08.50; 4. Cameron Gupta, SE, 19:09.50; 5. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 19:10.60; 6. Paige Hazen, SE, 19:32.70; 7. Faith Schultz, GP, 19:35.90; 8. Skylar Willow, She, 19:36.30; 9. Emma Schmerbach, SM, 19:49.10; 10. Emily Nash, SM, 19:49.50.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 15. Samantha Eichman, 20:14.90; 18. Charis Childers, 20:19.80; 21. Corinne Childers, 20:46.40; 25. Miriam Childers, 21:36.90; 28. Sophia Tate, 21:47.30; 37. Trinity Minyard, 22:15.20.
