FLORENCE — Senior Zachary Traul and sophomore Eliza Eckman of Roseburg each ran to top three finishes on Saturday in the Woahink Invitational cross country meet at Honeyman State Park.
Traul finished second in the boys' 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 47.59 seconds. Junior Giuliano Scasso of Wilson outdueled Traul, clocking 16:46.27.
"The race started out slower than expected, which led to a very fast last kilometer," Traul said. "I felt the best I have in a couple of weeks and the weather and course were great. I was ahead going into the last stretch, but just got outkicked at the end."
Roseburg sophomore Nicholas Looper placed 21st (18:11.57) and Oakland senior Wyatt Smith finished 37th (18:50.23).
In the girls' race, Eckman finished third (19:47.20). Senior Hannah Hernandez of Philomath won the race (19:15.00) and senior Hannah Rannow of Siuslaw was second (19:43.60).
"I raced pretty good today," Eckman said. "After the first mile the race went by really fast. I really enjoyed the woods and the varying terrain."
Senior Samantha Eichman of Roseburg placed 14th (21:32.40). Sophomore Madison Turner led Sutherlin, taking 36th (22:55.50).
The Roseburg girls finished fourth in the team standings (68) and the boys were fifth (126).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
TEAM SCORES — Philomath 62, Wilson 62, Siuslaw 65, Reynolds 103, Roseburg 126, Bandon 170, Churchill 177, North Bend 188, Marist 214.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Giuliano Scasso, Wil, 16:46.27; 2. Zachary Traul, Rose, 16:47.59; 3. Quinn Wilcox, Wil, 16:56.04; 4. Alexander Garcia-Silver, NB, 17:02.09; 5. Brendon Jensen, Siu, 17:08.52; 6. Felipe Cordero Fraire, Rey, 17:16.56; 7. Brody Bushnell, Phi, 17:21.51; 8. Samuel Ulrich, Siu, 17:26.46; 9. Brody Gerig, Phi, 17:31.39; 10. John Stewart, Rey, 17:33.13.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 21. Nicholas Looper, Rose, 18:11.57; 33. Ephraim Webber, Rose, 18:45.56; 36. Preston Smith, Rose, 18:47.69; 37. Wyatt Smith, Oak, 18:50.23; 40. Steen Olson, Rose, 19:02.37; 53. Brian Powell, Rose, 19:49.06; 63. Micah Lusby, Rose, 20:14.97.
GIRLS
TEAM SCORES — Wilson 38, Siuslaw 52, Philomath 61, Roseburg 68, North Bend 148, Sutherlin 165.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Hannah Hernandez, Phi, 19:15.00; 2. Hannah Rannow, Siu, 19:43.60; 3. Eliza Eckman, Rose, 19:47.20; 4. Sylvia Ingram, Wil, 19:53.20; 5. Natalie Elstone, Chu, 20:26.90; 6. Kaitlyn Kruse, Rey, 20:37.80; 7. Petra Schuster, Wil, 20:40.40; 8. Nicki Yorges, Chu, 20:47.90; 9. Charlotte Richman, Wil, 20:50.10; 10. Holly Hutton, Ban, 20:51.20.
OTHER DOUGLAS COUNTY FINISHERS — 14. Samantha Eichman, Rose, 21:32.40; 17. Charis Childers, Rose, 21:48.40; 31. Sophia Tate, Rose, 22:27.20; 32. Corinne Childers, Rose, 22:32.80; 36. Madison Turner, Suth, 22:55.50; 39. Miriam Childers, Rose, 23:06.30; 40. Trinity Minyard, Rose, 23:27.10; 45. Micah Wicks, Suth, 23:53.20; 48. Ashley Radmer, Suth, 24:19.80; 50. Jaden Ratledge, Suth, 25:13.00; 53. Corrie Gohman, Suth, 25:43.50; 54. Alexa Shaver, Suth, 25:54.40; 57. Kara Kloster, Suth, 26:25.80; 58. Sarah Sigl, Oak, 27:15.10; 59. Brooke Edmonson, Oak, 29:45.40; 60. Audrey VanHouten, Oak, 32:44.70; 61. Julia Anderson, Oak, 33:16.80.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.