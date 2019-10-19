PORTLAND — Roseburg's Zachary Traul and Eliza Eckman each finished first in their respective Silver Division races at the Warner Pacific Classic cross country meet on Saturday at Lents Park.
Traul, a senior, won the boys 5,000-meter race in 16 minutes, 13.65 seconds. He finished 10 seconds ahead of runner-up Toby Ruston of Dallas.
"It wasn't the fastest course ever, but I had an amazing race," Traul said. "The second mile I moved up to second and took the lead near the end. After that I focused on putting as much distance as possible between me and second, which went well."
The Roseburg boys finished 12th in the team standings with a score of 321.
Eckman, a sophomore and the daughter of RHS head coach Nathan Eckman, won the girls event with a time of 18:58.92. Freshman Charis Childers finished 29th (20:50.76) for the Tribe.
"The race started out pretty fast and I ended up coming through the first mile in six flat," Eliza Eckman said. "I was able to catch up to the leaders by the final 600 meters and kicked really hard was able to PR. The course was great, except for some mud."
The Indians finished second in the team standings (127). Siuslaw won the team title (95).
5,000 Meters
BOYS
Silver Division
TEAM SCORES — (Top 10) South Salem 132, Columbia River 155, Klamath Union 197, Dallas 214, St. Stephen's Academy 223, Siuslaw 232, Ridgefield 259, McMinnville 261, Liberty 283, Cleveland 308, Roseburg 321 (12th).
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Zachary Traul, Ros, 16:13.65; 2. Toby Ruston, Dallas; 3. Aiden Smith, St. Stephen's, 16:30.82; 4. Aidan Rowley, Columbia River, 16:32.67; 5. Alexander Garcia-Silver, North Bend, 16:34.16.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 41. Nicholas Looper, 17:22.61; 60. Preston Smith, 17:45.73; 101. Steen Olson, 18:15.17; 140. Brian Powell, 18:45.98; 142. Micah Lusby, 18:47.77; 170. Gabe Simmons, 19:35.85.
GIRLS
Silver Division
TEAM SCORES (Top 10) — Siuslaw 95, Roseburg 127, Cleveland 129, South Salem 156, Sheldon 178, Skyview 181, McKay 190, Churchill 225, Pope John Paul 2 302, Springfield 322.
TOP 5 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Eliza Eckman, Ros, 18:58.92; 2. Samantha Williams, Skyview, 19:03.21; 3. Lila Fenner, Catlin Gabel, 19:07.11; 4. Hannah Rannow, Siuslaw, 19:28.79; 5. Kloey Frederick, Redmond, 19:34.65.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 29. Charis Childers, 20:50.76; 35. Corinne Childers, 20:59.14; 36. Samantha Eichman, 20:59.22; 51. Sophia Tate, 21:31.67; 79. Miriam Childers, 22:13.27; 131. Julissa Landeros, 24:07.82.
