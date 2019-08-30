Senior Zachary Traul highlighted Roseburg's performances in the Southwest Conference pre-district cross country meet on Friday at Lane Community College in Eugene.
Traul finished second in the boys' junior/senior race, covering the 5,000-meter course in 16 minutes, 19.40 seconds. Junior Vincent Mestler of Sheldon won the race in 16:18.40.
"Zach had an amazing day," Roseburg head coach Nathan Eckman said. "With another great summer of work, he continues to move up the depth chart as one of the top runners in the state. What made me super excited about this race was Zach was battling a cold all week and he still came ready to battle today."
Senior Steen Olson placed 28th (20:47.40) and senior Parker Townsend finished 32nd (21:09.20) for the Indians.
In the girls' freshmen/sophomore race, Roseburg sophomore Eliza Eckman finished fifth in 20:38.60. South Eugene sophomore Hannah Seubert was the winner (19:30.20). RHS freshman Charis Childers placed ninth (21:49.20).
In the girls' junior/senior race, senior Sophia Tate led the Tribe with a 16th-place finish in 23:17.00. Senior Samantha Eichman was right behind in 17th (23:17.10).
Senior Madison Elmore of South Eugene won the race (18:26.80), more than a minute ahead of runner-up Kate Bouse of S.E. (19:47.70).
Sophomore Nicholas Looper was Roseburg's top finisher in the boys' freshmen/sophomore race, placing 17th in 18:50.30. Sophomore Preston Smith finished 23rd (19:28.10).
Sophomore Michael Maiorano of South Medford was the winner (16:32.00).
"I'm so happy with how everyone performed today," Nathan Eckman said. "For many of our student-athletes, this is their first high school race and for some their first race ever. It takes a ton of courage and resolve to toe the line and race. I couldn't be prouder of our team."
5,000 Meters
BOYS
Junior/Senior
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 44, Sheldon 54, South Medford 72, Grants Pass 99, North Medford 120, Roseburg 127.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Vincent Mestler, Sheldon, 16:18.70; 2. Zachary Traul, Roseburg, 16:19.40; 3. Truett Bostwick, South Medford, 16:22.70; 4. Nate Tavakolian, South Eugene, 17:10.40; 5. Liam Kaperick, South Eugene, 17:30.60; 6. Ethan Foster, South Medford, 17:36.40; 7. Johnathon Rosebrook, Sheldon, 17:46.70; 8. Miles Lehman-Winters, South Eugene, 18:06.80; 9. Bryce Hobbs, Grants Pass, 18:22.40; 10. Henry Anderson, South Eugene, 18:06.80.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 28. Steen Olson, 20:47.50; 32. Parker Townsend, 21:09.20; 38. Adam Leaton, 22:03.90; 40. Wyatt Lowe, 22:14.80; 43. Alex Buster, 23:13.10; 44. Robby Clarke, 23:22.00; 45. Jayce Laughlin, 23:46.00; 46. Colin Ellis, 23:48.80; 47. Enrique Molina-Sanchez, 23:52.30; 51. Joseph Larson, 24:01.50; 55. Aidan Alcock, 24:48.50; 57. Colby Fairbairn, 24:55.20; 66. Austin Bellew, 34:25.10; 68. Manuel Rodriguez de Leon, 37:54.40.
Freshmen/Sophomore
TEAM SCORES — South Medford 44, Sheldon 50, Grants Pass 57, South Eugene 67, Roseburg 126, North Medford 172.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Michael Maiorano, South Medford, 16:32.00; 2. Jonah Donde, Sheldon, 16:57.30; 3. Ben Collins, Sheldon, 17:00.00; 4. Ethan Bland, Grants Pass, 17:09.50; 5. Jackson Seubert, South Eugene, 17:30.80; 6. Adam Cannon, South Medford, 17:32.10; 7. Liam Bucknell, Grants Pass, 17:37.20; 8. Connor Singer, South Medford, 17:37.90; 9. Asher McKinnon, South Eugene, 17:55.20; 10. Christopher Rosebrook, Sheldon, 18:03.20.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 17. Nicholas Looper, 18:50.30; 23. Preston Smith, 19:28.10; 26. Ephraim Webber, 19:44.00; 28. Taylor Lander, 19:45.60; 33. Brian Powell, 20:44.90; 35. Gabe Simmons, 20:45.30; 37. Wyatt Olinghouse, 20:55.90; 41. Hyrum McGinnis, 21:08.40; 49. John Silva, 21:55.90; 51. Tucker Thompson, 22:00.90; 62. Milo Kirby, 22:53.40; 63. Ethan Bastian, 22:53.70; 67. Sam Cordon, 24:07.80; 73. Joshua Godfrey, 24:35.00; 75. Ethan Leaton, 24:40.50; 76. Craig Ortega, 24:41.00; 78. Evan Hough, 25:08.90; 83. Carter Dryden, 25:48.20; 90. Mason Van Ronnsom, 27:07.10; 91. Cooper Sustaire, 27:15.50; 93. Edward Conway IV, 27:59.90; 97. Daniel Burky, 29:40.50; 98. Haydon Hoschouer, 32:34.20; 99. Bryson Laney, 41:15.00.
GIRLS
Junior/Senior
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 20, Grants Pass 64, South Medford 79, Sheldon 87, Roseburg 112.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Madison Elmore, South Eugene, 18:26.80; 2. Kate Bouse, South Eugene, 19:47.70; 3. Faith Schultz, Grants Pass, 20:03.50; 4. Aimee Boechler, South Eugene, 20:11.40; 5. Gretchen Schwartz, South Eugene, 20:12.70; 6. Emma Schmerbach, South Medford, 20:56.10; 7. Emily Nash, South Medford, 21:32.70; 8. Paige Hazen, South Eugene, 21:50.40; 9. Abigail Donde, Sheldon, 22:17.40; 10. Samara Park, South Eugene, 22:23.80.
ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 16. Sophia Tate, 23:17.00; 17. Samantha Eichman, 23:17.10; 28. Miriam Childers, 24:04.50; 41. Taya Mannen, 29:10.60; 43. Destiny Cheas, 30:21.10; 44. Alaina Sustaire, 30:22.90; 47. Lena Miller, 31:49.70; 49. Abigail Smith, 33:00.90; 51. Sophie Cohan, 33:51.40; 52. Stephanie Way, 33:55.20; 53. Emma LoCicero, 35:47.00.
Freshmen/Sophomore
TEAM SCORES — South Eugene 23, Roseburg 70, North Medford 83, Grants Pass 86, Sheldon 117, South Medford 127.
TOP 10 INDIVIDUALS — 1. Hannah Seubert, South Eugene, 19:30.20; 2. Arenaria Cramer, South Eugene, 20:18.00; 3. Anna Tavakolian, South Eugene, 20:24.60; 4. Estella Gutches, North Medford, 20:36.80; 5. Eliza Eckman, Roseburg, 20:38.60; 6. Cameron Gupta, South Eugene, 20:57.70; 7. Sarah Beckstead, Grants Pass, 21:26.70; 8. Mary Sturley, Grants Pass, 21:36.70; 9. Charis Childers, Roseburg, 21:49.20; 10. Skylar Willow, Sheldon, 22:00.00.
OTHER ROSEBURG FINISHERS — 15. Corinne Childers, 22:49.20; 26. Trinity Minyard, 24:28.00; 27. Emma Stuart, 24:41.70; 38. Audrey Goins, 26:32.90; 47. Julissa Landeros, 28:33.10; 54. Jazlynn Landeros, 32:01.00; 55, Mylie Fox, 33:12.90; 57. Ella Miller, 34:23.20; 64. Baylee Laney, 40:20.70; 65. Tatiana Marchi, 40:21.70.
