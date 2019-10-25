YONCALLA — Jordan Aguilar delivered a big performance for Yoncalla in a 51-6 thumping of Elkton on Friday night in a Special District 1 South eight-man football game.
Aguilar carried the ball 16 times for a career-high 241 yards and four touchdowns as the Eagles improved to 3-5 overall and 2-3 in league. Yoncalla finished with a 420-95 edge in total offense.
Brandon Wigzell returned a punt 55 yards for a touchdown and had a 7-yard scoring run for the Eagles. Defensive end Elijah Allen had five tackles for loss and three sacks.
"The defense played really well," Yoncalla coach Matt Bragg said.
Trystn Woody scored the lone TD for the Elks (2-5, 0-5) with a 9-yard run in the second quarter.
Yoncalla will likely host Mohawk next Friday in a district crossover playoff game.
Elkton;0;6;0;0;—;6
Yoncalla;14;16;14;7;—;51
First Quarter
Y — Aguilar 37 run (Wigzell run)
Y — Aguilar 28 run (kick failed)
Second Quarter
E — Woody 9 run (pass failed)
Y — Wigzell 55 punt return (Wigzell run)
Y — B. Allen 46 fumble return (Wigzell run)
Third Quarter
Y — Aguilar 27 run (Davis run)
Y — Wigzell 7 run (kick failed)
Fourth Quarter
Y — Aguilar 34 run (Wigzell kick)
