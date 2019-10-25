BANDON — The Reedsport Brave had a tough night on the football field Friday, dropping a 56-6 decision to the Bandon Tigers in a Special District 4 game.
Reedsport fell to 3-5 overall and 1-3 in league.
Jacob Chaney scored the lone touchdown for Reedsport with a 2-yard run in the second quarter.
The Brave wrap up their season next Friday at home with a nonleague game against Rogue River.
Reedsport;0;6;0;0;—;6
Bandon;7;22;14;13;—;56
First Quarter
B — White 75 interception return (Dyer kick)
Second Quarter
B — Berry 2 run (run failed)
R — Chaney 2 run (run failed)
B — Dyer kickoff return (conversion good)
B — Smith 15 pass from Freitag (White run)
Third Quarter
B — Freitag 2 run (Berry run)
B — Freitag 10 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
B — Berry 40 interception return (run failed)
B — Dyer 20 pass from Freitag (Dyer kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.