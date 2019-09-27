A pair of fourth quarter touchdowns by Bend running back Nate Denney put a nonconference game out of reach for the Roseburg High football team on Friday night at Finlay Field in Roseburg.
Denney scored three times and finished with over 350 yards of total offense to lead the Lava Bears (1-3) to a 28-14 win over the Indians (2-2).
“Big physical back. Runs hard,” Roseburg coach Dave Heuberger said of Bend’s junior tailback. “He’s a great back.”
Roseburg’s defense, which had been holding teams to an average of 178 rushing yards, allowed Denney average 9.2 yards per carry. Denney scored on runs of 2, 62 and 10 yards.
The Indians took a 7-0 lead on the first play of the game. Alaric Kaul returned the opening kickoff 85 yards for a special teams touchdown.
Bend responded with a 15-play, 81-yard drive that ended with a 2-yard touchdown run by Denney to tie the score at 7-7. The Lava Bears ran on all but one play and ate up 9:13 on the game clock.
“They wore us down a little bit,” Heuberger said. “They played a little bit of ‘we’re going to keep the ball away from you’ which, good for them. It obviously worked for them.”
The score remained tied going to the second quarter when each team found the end zone again. Roseburg quarterback Jace Stoffal found Garrett Zeimet for a 3-yard touchdown early in the second period to put RHS up 14-7.
Bend tied the game on the next possession on an 11-yard run by senior Spencer Burgess.
The Tribe looked to be on the path to retaking the lead before halftime, but turned the ball over on a drive that went into the red zone. Stoffal fumbled the football through the end zone, resulting in a touchback for Bend.
Needing to put together a drive in the fourth quarter, Roseburg once again was undone by turnovers.
Trailing 21-14 with about seven minutes remaining, Stoffal overshot a pass to Zeimet and the ball was intercepted by Bend’s Jacob Winchester.
Roseburg punted and fumbled a kickoff return on its next two possessions to seal the first win of the year for the Lava Bears.
After suffering a second consecutive loss, Heuberger told his team that there’s still plenty to play for.
“There are some things we have to fix up,” said Heuberger. “I told (the team) ‘let’s keep our heads up and let’s hit practice on Monday and get better.’”
Stoffal was 9-for-16 through the air for 97 yards, one touchdown and an interception. He was also the leading rusher with 31 yards on nine carries.
Denney produced nearly all the offense for Bend, finishing with 342 rushing yards on 37 carries, with three scores. He had one catch for 18 yards.
Roseburg will now prepare for the start of Southwest Conference play next week. The Indians visit Grants Pass (2-2), which lost 56-36 at Southridge, on Friday.
Bend 7 7 0 14 — 28
Roseburg 7 7 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
R — Kaul 85 kickoff return (Christner kick)
B — Denney 2 run (Musgrave kick)
Second Quarter
R — Zeimet 3 pass from Stoffal (Christner kick)
B — Burgess 11 run (Musgrave kick)
Fourth Quarter
B — Denney 62 run (Musgrave kick)
B — Denney 10 run (Musgrave kick)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.