South Umpqua won the first half, but Brookings-Harbor finished strong as the Bruins picked up a 35-14 win on Friday night in the Class 3A Special District 2 South football opener at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field in Tri City.
Brookings remained unbeaten at 5-0, while the Lancers dropped to 1-4.
“I was proud of the kids. We went out and competed and played hard,” South Umpqua coach Steve Stebbins said. “We were right in it until the fourth quarter. We have a lot of young kids. They’re physically overmatched, but they go out and compete.”
The Lancers scored on their first two offensive possessions to take a 14-0 advantage in the first quarter.
Zack Wilson caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Josh Deister and Caj Simmons added a 4-yard TD run.
South Umpqua was unable to find the end zone the rest of the contest. The Bruins scored a pair of touchdowns in the second period to cut the deficit to 14-13.
A 3-yard TD run by Manny Zamora in the third period gave Brookings the lead for good at 19-14. Logan Holler had a 6-yard touchdown run and threw a 33-yard scoring pass to Derek Tuttle in the final period.
“We lost Caj Simmons (to a knee injury) in the third quarter and that really hurt,” Stebbins said. “They wore on us in the second half (with more depth).”
The Lancers had five turnovers — four interceptions and one fumble. Brookings held a 283-216 edge in total offense.
Deister completed 11 of 15 passes for 94 yards and one TD. He was intercepted three times.
Simmons was S.U.’s leading rusher before departing with 39 yards on 12 carries. Freshman quarterback Jace Johnson had 37 yards on two attempts. Kade Johnson made five receptions for 66 yards.
South Umpqua travels to Medford next Friday to face No. 3 Cascade Christian at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Brookings 0 13 6 16 — 35
S. Umpqua 14 0 0 0 — 14
First Quarter
SU — Wilson 12 pass from Deister (Pires kick)
SU — Simmons 4 run (Pires kick)
Second Quarter
B — Conduracki 1 run (Holler kick)
B — DeShon 8 pass from Hooper (kick failed)
Third Quarter
B — Zamora 3 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
B — Holler 6 run (Holler run)
B — Tuttle 33 pass from Hooper (Holler pass from Hooper)
