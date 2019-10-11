BROOKINGS — The Douglas football team was 12 minutes away from getting its first win of the season on Friday night, leading unbeaten Brookings-Harbor 13-8 after three quarters.
But the Bruins scored four touchdowns and a safety in the fourth period and escaped with a 38-25 victory over the Trojans in a Class 3A Special District 2 South game.
Brookings (6-0, 2-0 SD2S) had a pair of pick-6s in the final period. Quarterback Jesse Brecht had a pair of 2-yard TD runs for Douglas (0-6, 0-2) and Johnny Slone and Tye Cross each caught scoring passes.
Junior Leevi Brown rushed for 108 yards on 16 carries for the Trojans before suffering a broken collarbone in the third quarter. Brecht completed 8 of 17 passes for two TDs, but was intercepted three times. Slone, a safety, led the defense with 10 tackles.
"We couldn't muster up any offense after Leevi got injured," Douglas coach Silia Polamalu said. "We had things going the way we wanted until that point. The kids played hard."
Douglas hosts Cascade Christian next Friday.
Douglas;0;7;6;12;—;25
Brookings;0;8;0;30;—;38
Second Quarter
B — Holler 3 run (Hooper run)
D — Brecht 2 run (Brown kick)
Third Quarter
D — Brecht 2 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
B — Armentrout 16 pass from Holler (pass failed)
D — Slone 65 run (pass failed)
B — Safety.
B — Hooper 9 run (Conduracki run)
B — Holler 40 interception return (Christensen pass from Holler)
B — Holler 70 interception return (pass failed)
D — Cross 41 pass from Brecht (pass failed)
