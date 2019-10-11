GLENDALE — The Glendale football team only trailed 18-12 at halftime, but Butte Falls dominated the second half and posted a 58-12 victory on Friday in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man game at Leckel Field.
The Pirates dropped to 3-3 overall and 2-1 in league.
Glendale freshman quarterback Skyler Davis sustained a rib injury. Brody Lee (shoulder) and Kaleb Cline (shoulder) each saw limited time. A scoring summary wasn't available.
The Pirates will host Days Creek next Friday.
