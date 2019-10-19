BUTTE FALLS — The Riddle Irish gave the Butte Falls Loggers all they could handle for three quarters on Saturday afternoon.
But Butte Falls scored four touchdown over the final 12 minutes and handed the Irish a 36-6 loss in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man football game.
"We competed for three quarters, then ran out of steam (with only 11 players)," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said. "The defense was fantastic. I was proud of the effort."
Monte Sertain scored on a 3-yard run late in the second quarter, giving the Irish (1-6, 0-4 SD2W) a 6-0 lead at intermission. Hobson said Justin Jenks, Jesse Myers and Dylan Moore had strong defensive games.
Riddle hosts Myrtle Point next Friday on homecoming and senior night.
Riddle;0;6;0;0;—;6
Butte Falls;0;0;6;30;—;36
Second Quarter
R — Sertain 3 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
BF — Clayborne 15 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
BF — Genereux 15 run (G. Underhill run)
BF — Carlton 28 run (Tiry pass from Carlton)
BF — L. Underhill 49 fumble return (L. Underhill pass from Carlton)
BF — Tiry 50 run (run failed)
