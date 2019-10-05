The Camas Valley Hornets have yet to be challenged on the football field this season.
Camas Valley exploded for six touchdowns in the second quarter against Butte Falls on Saturday, triggering the 45-point rule and a running clock. There was no scoring the rest of the way as the Hornets posted a 50-0 victory in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man game in Camas Valley.
The Hornets (4-0, 2-0 SD2W), who are No. 4 in the OSAAtoday 1A coaches' poll, found themselves No. 1 in the power rankings Saturday evening. Camas Valley has outscored its opponents 240-34.
Sophomore quarterback Jared Standley ran for three touchdowns and passed for three scores to lead the Hornets, who finished with a 513-170 edge in total offense.
"Our boys came out and played hard. I was proud of the effort," Camas Valley first-year coach Keri Ewing said. "Everything started clicking in the second quarter. Our offense was good and the defense played phenomenal football."
Standley finished with a career-high 208 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 8 of 13 passes for 137 yards. He opened the scoring with a 70-yard touchdown run with 9:17 left in the first quarter.
Standley added scoring runs of 6 and 95 yards in the second period. Nathan O'Connor caught a 35-yard TD pass from Jared Hunt as Camas Valley hiked its advantage to 30-0.
River Wolfe and Tristan Casteel caught scoring passes from Standley as the Loggers (3-1, 1-1) had no answers for the Hornets. Collin Ewing scored the final touchdown for Camas Valley, hauling in a 63-yard pass from Standley.
The C.V. reserves got a heavy dose of playing time in the second half.
Hunt contributed 41 yards rushing on nine carries, Daniel Hayles gained 38 yards on two attempts and Wolfe chipped in 33 yards on seven rushes.
O'Connor finished with three receptions for 77 yards and Casteel caught three balls for 38 yards.
Butte Falls was held to 20 yards rushing. Colt Carlton was 8 of 19 passing for 163 yards and was intercepted twice. Devon Malcolm had three catches for 69 yards.
The Hornets travel to Riddle Friday for a league contest.
Butte Falls;0;0;0;0;—;0
C. Valley;6;44;0;0;—;50
First Quarter
CV — Standley 70 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Standley 6 run (Hunt pass from Standley)
CV — Standley 95 run (Hunt pass from Standley)
CV — O'Connor 35 pass from Hunt (Dunning pass from Hunt)
CV — Wolfe 4 pass from Standley (Hunt run)
CV — T. Casteel 15 pass from Standley (run failed)
CV — Ewing 63 pass from Standley (pass failed)
