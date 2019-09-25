How good are the Days Creek Wolves?
They’ll find out Friday afternoon.
The Wolves (3-0) open their Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man football schedule at home against sixth-ranked Camas Valley (2-0). Kickoff is set for 4 p.m.
“Each (league) game is important, but this is a a big game,” Days Creek coach David Hunt said. “We’ll have to be near-perfect in all phases. Both sides of the ball will have to step up.”
Days Creek opened its season with a 10-point win at North Douglas, then blew out Prospect and Mohawk. Camas Valley has lopsided wins over Bonanza and Yoncalla.
The Wolves have won six of the past 10 meetings with the Hornets, but Camas Valley has been victorious in the last two. Days Creek was pounded 56-16 a year ago in Camas Valley.
“They have a very good defense and we need to take our opportunities when we get them,” Hunt said. “We want to control the ball, use some clock and mix it up.
“(Defensively) I’m concerned about the amount of weapons they have. Jared Hunt is a great athlete, but they have other kids who can make plays.”
Sophomore Jared Standley and Hunt share the quarterback duties for the Hornets. Senior Gerritt Wentland directs the Wolves.
SOUTH UMPQUA (1-2) AT SUTHERLIN (2-1) — The Lancers and Bulldogs collide on the turf in a nonleague contest featuring two county 3A teams.
South Umpqua is coming off a 3-0 loss to Corbett in double overtime. Sutherlin routed Douglas, 50-0, in Winston.
Sutherlin has won eight of the last 10 meetings between the two clubs, including 24-20 last year at Kent Wigle Stadium in Tri City.
DOUGLAS (0-3) AT HARRISBURG (1-2) — The Trojans hope to pay back the Eagles, who handed Douglas a 54-20 loss in Winston last year.
Douglas needs its offense to come alive. The Trojans have been outscored 138-22 in three games.
OAKLAND (2-1) AT GLIDE (2-1) — In a matchup of two county 2A teams, the No. 8 Oakers visit the No. 9 Wildcats in a nonleague contest.
Glide handed Oakland a 22-7 loss at Eddy Field last year.
The key to Oakland coach Ben Lane is containing Glide senior quarterback Caidyn Cunningham.
“We have to shut him down,” Lane said. “He’s a tremendous athlete. If he goes, they go. Offensively, we’ve got to establish the run game early and take advantage of our speed up front.”
ILLINOIS VALLEY (1-2) AT REEDSPORT (1-2) — The Brave hope to get back on track at home against the Cougars, who they defeated 40-6 last year.
Reedsport lost 18-14 at Glide last week at home.
ELKTON (2-0) AT MAPLETON (3-0) — The Elks open Special District 1 South eight-man play against the No. 9 Sailors.
Mapleton has been potent offensively, averaging 53.3 points a game. Elkton has played well defensively, giving up only 30 points in two games.
NORTH DOUGLAS (1-2) AT LOWELL (2-1) — The Warriors will be on the road for their Special District 1 South eight-man opener.
North Douglas got its first win last week at Bonanza, 60-14. Senior Austin Frieze, making his first start at quarterback, was a difference-maker. He ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 87 yards and one TD and returned a fumble 82 yards for a score.
The No. 7 Red Devils average 46 points a game, but also allow 39.3.
YONCALLA (1-2) AT OAKRIDGE (2-1) — The Eagles begin Special District 1 South eight-man play on the road against the Warriors.
Yoncalla hopes to shore up a defense that’s allowing 48.7 points a game, but the Eagles’ losses have come against perennial playoff contenders Camas Valley and Triad. Oakridge averages 44 points.
RIDDLE (1-2) AT GLENDALE (1-2) — The Irish and Pirates renew their South County rivalry in the Special District 2 West eight-man opener.
Riddle, which defeated Chiloquin 56-6 last week at home, has won four of the past five meetings with Glendale, including 60-6 last year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.