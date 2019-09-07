CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets lost 22 yards on their opening three offensive plays against Bonanza on Saturday.
But Camas Valley didn't do much wrong after that, handing the Antlers a 66-6 beatdown in a nonleague prep eight-man football game to give Keri Ewing a decisive victory in his debut as the Hornets' head coach.
"I'm pretty satisfied with what we did today," Camas Valley sophomore quarterback/safety Jared Standley said. "That first drive was disappointing, but we pulled it together. Our defense definitely did very good."
The Hornets — playing their season opener at home for the first time since 2008 — scored six touchdowns in the first half and led 44-0.
Camas Valley had three takeaways in the first quarter which led to three scores, and the rout was on.
"Effort-wise, it was great," Keri Ewing said. "There were some mental mistakes, but overall I was very happy. The defense set the tone and our kicking game was phenomenal."
Standley made his first start at quarterback for the Hornets, but he alternated with senior Jared Hunt. Standley, who backed up Bryson Wolfe last year, completed 6 of 9 passes for 107 yards and four touchdowns.
Hunt, an all-league running back and linebacker, did a little of everything. He completed both of his passes for 33 yards, carried the ball twice for 59 yards and two touchdowns and returned a partially blocked punt 24 yards for a score. He led the defense, making nine tackles and one sack.
"At first, I wasn't sure about it (using two quarterbacks) because Eli (Wolfe, former C.V. coach) never did it," Standley said. "For the offense he (Hunt) runs and the offense I run, it's definitely good because he can run better than I can. Having three offenses really trips them up and helps us a lot."
"I think it works well and it's going to get better throughout the season," Keri Ewing added. "We have a lot to add to it."
On Bonanza's first offensive possession, Hunt recovered a bad snap to the quarterback at the Bonanza 5 and on the next play Hunt found the endzone on a run.
The Antlers gift-wrapped another score for the Hornets at their 4, fumbling and C.V.'s Wyatt Dunning recovered at the 2. Standley connected with Tristan Casteel on the next play, making it 12-0 with 9:20 left in the first quarter.
Hunt later raced 54 yards for a TD. On Bonanza's next possession, Casteel intercepted a pass at the 37. Standley followed with a 22-yard TD pass to Collin Ewing. Hunt ran in the two-point conversion, giving C.V. a 28-0 cushion with 2:25 left in the period.
Casteel caught a 44-yard scoring pass from Standley with 11:40 remaining in the second quarter. Hunt rounded out the scoring in the first half, picking up the ball after Max Brown got his hands on a punt and racing down the left sideline for the TD.
Bonanza was held to four yards total offense in the first half.
A 23-yard scoring pass from Standley to Isaiah Osbon with 45 seconds to go in the third quarter enacted the 45-point rule and a running clock the rest of the contest.
"We knew we were going to be able to score on them and the defense was going to have a good game," coach Ewing said. "I didn't know about it being that lopsided."
River Wolfe led Camas Valley in rushing with 81 yards on six carries, including scoring runs of 5 and 43 yards. Casteel was the leading receiver with three receptions for 47 yards.
Camas Valley outgained the Antlers 273-117. Chance Solus had 60 yards rushing on six attempts for Bonanza, scoring his team's lone TD on a 40-yard run in the third period.
Freshman Kamalu Swift and Wolfe each had 10 tackles for the Hornets, and Swift recovered a fumble. Collin Ewing made eight tackles and a fumble recovery, while Casteel and Dunning were both in on seven stops.
Camas Valley will travel to Falls City (0-1) next Friday for a nonleague contest.
Bonanza;0;0;6;0;—;6
C. Valley;28;16;8;14;—;66
First Quarter
CV — Hunt 5 run (run failed)
CV — T. Casteel 3 pass from Standley (pass failed)
CV — Hunt 54 run (T. Casteel pass from Hunt)
CV — Ewing 22 pass from Standley (Hunt run)
Second Quarter
CV — T. Casteel 44 pass from Standley (Standley run)
CV — Hunt 24 punt return (Wolfe run)
Third Quarter
B — Solus 40 run (run failed)
CV — Osbon 23 pass from Standley (Wolfe run)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Wolfe 5 run (run failed)
CV — Wolfe 43 run (Dunning run)
