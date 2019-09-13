Friday's prep eight-man football game between Camas Valley and Falls City in Falls City was canceled.
The Mountaineers were forced to cancel due to lack of players. The contest will not be rescheduled.
The Hornets will host Yoncalla in a nonleague game at 1 p.m. on Sept. 21.
