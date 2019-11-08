CAMAS VALLEY — The Camas Valley football team has yet to be tested this fall, outscoring its opponents 426-70 en route to a 7-0 record.
The fourth-seeded Hornets open the postseason on Saturday afternoon at home against No. 13 Mapleton (6-3) in a first-round game game of the Class 1A eight-man playoffs.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.
Camas Valley, which won the Special District 2 West title, didn’t play last week and meets a Sailors team that has lost three straight after starting 6-0. Mapleton fell 70-40 to Perrydale last week in a district crossover game.
“I know the kids are excited. They’re ready to go,” C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. “I think they’ll respond well, (not having a game last week) isn’t a huge concern for me.”
The Sailors, led by junior quarterback JJ Neece, are averaging 43.6 points and allowing 30.3 points a game. Camas Valley averages 60.8 points and features one of the top defenses in the state, giving up 7 points a game.
“(Neece) is a real good player and they have some other good players,” Ewing said. “Stopping their offense will be a big test.”
Camas Valley will be without sophomore quarterback Jared Standley (knee). Senior Jared Hunt and junior Collin Ewing could both see time at quarterback, Ewing said.
Hunt, an explosive running back when he isn’t calling the signals, is among the playmakers for the Hornets. Sophomore running back River Wolfe, senior end Tristan Casteel, junior end Nathan O’Connor and junior running back Wyatt Dunning are other options.
The two clubs last met in 2010, with C.V. winning 66-18 at home in a regular season game.
The Mapleton-Camas Valley winner will face either No. 12 Powder Valley (6-3) or No. 5 Lowell (7-2) in the quarterfinals.
The Hornets are tied with Crane for No. 3 in the 1A coaches’ poll. Adrian and St. Paul are the top two teams.
In other first-round games: No. 16 Elgin (5-3) at No. 1 St. Paul (9-0), No. 9 Days Creek (8-1) at No. 8 Pilot Rock (6-2), No. 14 Triad (6-2) at No. 13 Crane (8-1), No. 11 Dufur (6-3) at No. 6 Perrydale (8-1), No. 10 North Douglas (6-3) at No. 7 Hosanna Christian (8-0) and No. 15 Butte Falls (5-3) at No. 2 Adrian (9-0).
