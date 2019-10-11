RIDDLE — Jared Hunt scored six touchdowns as unbeaten Camas Valley rolled to a 62-14 victory over Riddle on Friday night in a Class 1A Special District 2 West eight-man football game.
Hunt ran for five TDs totaling 210 yards and returned a punt 70 yards for a score. The Hornets (5-0, 3-0 SD2W) scored all of their points in the first half.
The Irish (1-5, 0-3) got a 50-yard TD run from Justin Jenks and a 50-yard scoring reception from freshman Gage Mathews.
"Jared Hunt was a one-man wrecking crew," Riddle coach Russell Hobson said.
C.V. travels to Myrtle Point next Friday. Riddle visits Butte Falls on Oct. 19.
C. Valley;38;24;0;0;—;62
Riddle;14;0;0;0;—;14
First Quarter
CV — Hunt 15 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
R — Jenks 50 run (Dobeck run)
CV — Hunt 50 run (Standley run)
CV — Hunt 70 punt return (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — T. Casteel 25 pass from Standley (Standley run)
CV — Standley 5 run (pass failed)
R — Mathews 50 pass from Jenks (run failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Hunt 30 run (Hunt run)
CV — Hunt 45 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 70 run (Brown pass from Standley)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.