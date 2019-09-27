News-Review Sports Editor
DAYS CREEK — The Camas Valley Hornets took care of business in their Special District 2 West eight-man football opener on Friday.
Jared Hunt and River Wolfe combined for seven rushing touchdowns as the Hornets rolled to a 66-14 victory over Days Creek at the Wolves’ field.
Camas Valley (3-0, 1-0 SD2W), which is ranked No. 6 in the OSAAtoday Class 1A coaches’ poll, controlled the line of scrimmage and handed the Wolves (3-1, 0-1) their first loss of the season.
“I was happy with our first, third and fourth quarters,” Camas Valley coach Keri Ewing said. “I liked the way our offense got going. River (Wolfe) had a huge game.”
The Hornets scored on their opening possession, driving 65 yards in three plays. Sophomore quarterback Jared Standley capped the march with a 1-yard touchdown run with 11:26 left in the first quarter.
After the C.V. defense forced Days Creek to punt, Wolfe finished off an 80-yard drive with a 9-yard run with 8:34 remaining.
Lineman Max Brown set up the Hornets’ next touchdown, recovering a bad snap at the Days Creek 13. Hunt scored on a 12-yard run to make it 20-0 with 1:40 to go in the period.
Hunt ran it in from the 3 with 52 seconds left and Camas Valley led 28-0 at halftime.
Cade Martin scored both Days Creek touchdowns, catching passes of 47 and 21 yards from quarterback Gerritt Wentland. Martin also intercepted a pass.
“They (the Hornets) were everything we thought,” Days Creek coach David Hunt said. “We made them work for a while, then they capitalized on our mistakes. Our kids played hard, but we just wore out. We need to continue to get better.”
Days Creek will host Riddle next Friday. Camas Valley is at home against Butte Falls on Oct. 5.
C. Valley 20 8 16 22 — 66
D. Creek 0 0 8 6 — 14
First Quarter
CV — Standley 1 run (Wolfe pass from Standley)
CV — Wolfe 9 run (pass failed)
CV — Hunt 12 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
CV — Hunt 3 run (Ewing pass from Standley)
Third Quarter
DC — Martin 47 pass from Wentland (Martin pass from Wentland)
CV — Wolfe 15 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — Hunt 6 run (Ewing pass from Standley)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Martin 21 pass from Wentland (pass failed)
CV — Hunt 56 run (Hunt pass from Standley)
CV — Wolfe 43 run (Standley run)
CV — Hayles 42 run (run failed)
