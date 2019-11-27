Camas Valley senior running back/quarterback/kicker/linebacker Jared Hunt was selected the offensive and defensive player of the year in the Special District 2 West football all-league voting done by the coaches.
C.V. junior Max Brown was named the lineman of the year, while C.V.'s Keri Ewing was coach of the year. The Hornets (9-1) reached the semifinals of the Class 1A eight-man playoffs before losing to St. Paul.
Hunt and Brown were joined on the first-team offense by teammate Tristan Casteel (receiver). Hunt, Brown and Casteel (back) were on the first-team defense.
Representing Days Creek on the first-team offense were senior center Isaac Haswell, senior receiver Cade Martin, senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland and junior running back Cauy Jackson. Jackson (linebacker) and Martin (back) each made the first-team defense.
The Wolves (9-2) lost to St. Paul in the quarterfinals.
The other county player making the first-team defense was Glendale sophomore Elijah Wytcherley.
SPECIAL DISTRICT 2 WEST
FOOTBALL ALL-LEAGUE
Offensive Player of the Year — Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley.
Defensive Player of the Year — Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley.
Lineman of the Year — Max Brown, jr., Camas Valley.
Coach of the Year — Keri Ewing, Camas Valley.
OFFENSE
First Team — Center: Isaac Haswell, sr., Days Creek. Guards: Seth Lester, jr., Butte Falls; Max Brown, jr., Camas Valley. Receivers: Cade Martin, sr., Days Creek; Tristan Casteel, sr., Camas Valley. Quarterback: Gerritt Wentland, sr., Days Creek. Running Backs: Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; Cauy Jackson, jr., Days Creek.
Second Team — Center: Michael Kelly, soph., Butte Falls. Guards: Wyatt Carlton, jr., Butte Falls; Kamalu Swift, fr., Camas Valley; Caleb Brickey, jr., Myrtle Point. Receivers: David Lovaglio, soph., Glendale; Dylan Moore, sr., Riddle. Quarterback: Jared Standley, soph., Camas Valley. Running Backs: Zack Genereux, sr., Butte Falls; Justin Jenks, soph., Riddle.
Honorable Mention — Centers: Isaac Silveira, sr., Glendale; Peyton Miller, jr., Riddle; Garrett Casteel, sr., Camas Valley. Guards: Sam Silveira, soph., Glendale; Cyrus Kenyon, sr., Myrtle Point. Receivers: Nathan O'Connor, sr., Camas Valley; Tyler Beyer-Smith, sr., Myrtle Point. Quarterbacks: Luke Nicholson, jr., Myrtle Point; Levi Underhill, jr., Butte Falls. Running Backs: Kaleb Tiry, sr., Butte Falls; Jackson Williams, jr., Days Creek; Enrique Camacho, jr., Myrtle Point.
DEFENSE
First Team — Tackle: Max Brown, jr., Camas Valley. Ends: Chase Bailey, sr., Butte Falls; Elijah Wytcherely, soph., Glendale. Linebackers: Zack Genereux, sr., Butte Falls; Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley; Cauy Jackson, jr., Days Creek. Backs: Tristan Casteel, sr., Camas Valley; Cade Martin, sr., Days Creek. Punter: Luke Nicholson, jr., Myrtle Point. Kicker: Jared Hunt, sr., Camas Valley.
Second Team — Tackle: Isaac Haswell, sr., Days Creek. Ends: Shawn Scott, sr., Riddle; Keith Gaskell, fr., Days Creek. Linebackers: Collin Ewing, jr., Camas Valley; Zane DeGroot, jr., Days Creek; Daniel Snead, jr., Myrtle Point. Backs: Dylan Moore, sr., Riddle; Justin Jenks, soph., Riddle. Kicker: Gerritt Wentland, sr., Days Creek.
Honorable Mention — Tackles: Isaac Silveira, sr., Glendale; Tanner Dobeck, fr., Riddle. End: Brody Lee, sr., Glendale. Linebackers: Warren Whitlock, sr., Butte Falls; River Wolfe, soph., Camas Valley; Darrian Jefferson, sr., Glendale; Robert Martin, fr., Glendale.
