MYRTLE POINT — The Camas Valley football team posted its second shutout in the last three games, handing Myrtle Point a 56-0 loss on Friday night in a Special District 2 West eight-man game.
Sophomore quarterback Jared Standley completed 11 of 16 passes for 208 yards and four touchdowns for the Hornets (6-0, 4-0 SD2W). Tristan Casteel made five receptions for 112 yards and three TDs, Wyatt Dunning rushed for 66 yards and one TD on five carries and Jared Hunt added 63 yards rushing on five attempts.
Outside linebacker River Wolfe led the defense with 13 tackles and outside linebacker Collin Ewing was in on six stops.
"We threw the ball more than we have and made a point to do that," C.V. coach Keri Ewing said. "The defense played well."
C.V. will host Glendale at 7 p.m. Thursday, which Ewing believes will be the first night game in school's football history.
C. Valley;16;24;8;8;—;56
M. Point;0;0;0;0;—;0
First Quarter
CV — T. Casteel 29 pass from Standley (pass failed)
CV — Safety, Brown tackles runner in end zone
CV — N. O'Connor 42 pass from Standley (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
Second Quarter
CV — Dunning 35 run (O'Connor pass from Standley)
CV — Wolfe 10 run (T. Casteel pass from Standley)
CV — T. Casteel 38 pass from Standley (Standley run)
Third Quarter
CV — T. Casteel 23 pass from Standley (Standley run)
Fourth Quarter
CV — Hayles 20 run (J. O'Connor run)
