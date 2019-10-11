MEDFORD — Cascade Christian senior quarterback Kiegan Schaan went 15-for-18 for 206 yards and five touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Challengers to a 60-0 rout of South Umpqua on Friday night in a Class 3A Special District 2 South game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian scored 44 first-quarter points in improving its record to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in league. The Lancers dropped to 1-5 and 0-2.
S.U. plays at No. 1 Hidden Valley next Friday.
S. Umpqua;0;0;0;0;—;0
C. Christian;44;14;2;0;—;60
CC — Sample 16 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)
CC — Schaan 5 run (Knobloch kick)
CC — Sample 35 interception return (Knobloch kick)
CC — Safety, Smith
CC — Smith 3 run ((Knobloch kick)
CC — Fralich 30 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)
CC — Federico 5 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)
CC — Fralich 10 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)
CC — Fralich 33 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)
CC — Safety, Brehm
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.