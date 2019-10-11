MEDFORD — Cascade Christian senior quarterback Kiegan Schaan went 15-for-18 for 206 yards and five touchdowns to lead the sixth-ranked Challengers to a 60-0 rout of South Umpqua on Friday night in a Class 3A Special District 2 South game at U.S. Cellular Community Park.

Cascade Christian scored 44 first-quarter points in improving its record to 5-1 overall and 1-1 in league. The Lancers dropped to 1-5 and 0-2.

S.U. plays at No. 1 Hidden Valley next Friday.

S. Umpqua;0;0;0;0;—;0

C. Christian;44;14;2;0;—;60

CC — Sample 16 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)

CC — Schaan 5 run (Knobloch kick)

CC — Sample 35 interception return (Knobloch kick)

CC — Safety, Smith

CC — Smith 3 run ((Knobloch kick)

CC — Fralich 30 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)

CC — Federico 5 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)

CC — Fralich 10 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)

CC — Fralich 33 pass from Schaan (Knobloch kick)

CC — Safety, Brehm

