MEDFORD — Sutherlin had some offensive success against Cascade Christian on Friday night, but the Bulldogs weren't able to stop the Challengers and had five turnovers.
The eighth-seeded Challengers broke open the contest in the third quarter and handed the No. 9 Bulldogs a 54-28 loss in the first round of the Class 3A football playoffs at U.S. Cellular Community Park.
Cascade Christian (9-1) will travel to No. 1 Hidden Valley (10-0) in the quarterfinals next weekend.
Sutherlin (7-3) opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 13-yard run by Case Wells. The Bulldogs went ahead 14-7 in the second period on a 7-yard scoring run by Wells.
But the Challengers scored the next five touchdowns to take a 40-14 advantage in the third quarter.
Senior quarterback Kiegan Schaan led Cascade Christian, passing for 209 yards and two touchdowns and carrying the ball eight times for 35 yards and two TDs. He also returned an interception 15 yards for a score in the fourth period.
Cade Sample caught three passes for 145 yards and two TDs and Kristian Fralich made four receptions for 52 yards and added a 22-yard scoring run for C.C.
Josh Davis finished with a game-high 135 yards rushing on 23 carries for Sutherlin, which outgained C.C. 360-358. Sophomore Adan Diaz gained 78 yards on 10 attempts with one TD and Jake Merrifield had 58 yards on 14 carries with a TD.
Junior quarterback Tehgan Pacini completed 4 of 10 passes for 40 yards and was intercepted three times. The Bulldogs also lost two fumbles.
Sutherlin coach Josh Gary felt the turning point of the contest came in the second quarter with Sutherlin leading 14-7 and facing fourth-and-2 at the Cascade Christian 16. The Bulldogs weren't able to get the first down and the Challengers scored on their ensuing possession.
Sutherlin;7;7;7;7;—;28
C. Christian;7;21;19;7;—;54
First Quarter
S — Wells 13 run (Alcantar kick)
CC — Sample 40 pass from Schaan (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Second Quarter
S — Wells 7 run (Alcantar kick)
CC — Sample 84 pass from Schaan (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Sample 34 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Schaan 1 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Third Quarter
CC — Schaan 17 run (kick failed)
CC — Smith 1 run (kick failed)
S — Diaz 40 run (Alcantar kick)
CC — Fralich 22 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Fourth Quarter
CC — Schaan 15 interception return (Knobloch-Scott kick)
S — Merrifield 1 run (Alcantar kick)
