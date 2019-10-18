WINSTON — Cascade Christian scored seven touchdowns in the first half and cruised to a 50-2 win over Douglas on Friday night in a Special District 2 South football game.
Kiegan Schaan passed for four touchdowns, ran for a score and returned a kickoff 45 yards for a TD for the Challengers (6-1, 2-1 SD2S).
The Trojans (0-7, 0-3) got on the scoreboard in the third quarter with a safety. Strong safety Johnny Slone led Douglas with 11 tackles and linebacker Landon Lane made nine tackles.
"Cascade Christian is a good team, we didn't match up well with them," Douglas coach Silia Polamalu said. "We struggled moving the ball, but we played hard."
Douglas will host Hidden Valley next Friday.
C. Christian;23;27;0;0;—;50
Douglas;0;0;2;0;—;2
First Quarter
CC — Safety, ball snapped out of end zone
CC — Schaan 5 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Schann 45 kickoff return (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Smith 12 run (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Second Quarter
CC — Fralich 43 pass from Schaan (kick blocked)
CC — Smith 40 pass from Schaan (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Sample 45 pass from Schaan (Knobloch-Scott kick)
CC — Knobloch-Scott 12 pass from Schaan (Knobloch-Scott kick)
Third Quarter
D — Safety, Brecht tackles quarterback in end zone
