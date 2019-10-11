COQUILLE — The Coquille Red Devils handed the Reedsport Brave a 56-14 loss on Friday night in a Class 2A Special District 4 football game.
Gunnar Yates ran for two touchdowns and Ean Smith and Caiden Yates each had one in the first quarter for Coquille (5-1, 2-0 SD4), which is ranked No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll.
Kaileb Pickett threw two TD passes for Reedsport (2-4, 0-2), one to Tyler Thornton and the other to Miguel Velazquez. No scoring summary was available.
The Brave will hold Gold Beach next Friday.
