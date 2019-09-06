COQUILLE — Corbin Picknell had a pair of touchdown runs for Oakland High School's football team, but Coquille pulled away in the second half for a 40-26 victory Friday night in the season opener for both teams.
Ean Smith's 90-yard touchdown run in the third quarter gave the Red Devils a commanding 26-6 lead. Baker Brooksby added a 26-yard touchdown reception for the Oakers.
Oakland plays again next Friday when the Oakers host Reedsport.
Oakland;6;0;14;6;—;26
Coquille;8;12;6;14;—;40
Coq — Smith 7 run (Caiden Yates run)
Oak — Picknell 30 run (kick failed)
Coq — Smith 10 run (run failed)
Coq — G. Yates 15 pass from Haagen (run failed)
Coq — Smith 90 run (run failed)
Oak — Co. Jones 1 run (run failed)
Oak — Brooksby 26 pass from Jones (Picknell run)
Coq — Clayburn 10 pass from Haagen (C. Yates run)
Coq — Smith 27 run (run failed)
Oak — Picknell 3 run (run failed)
