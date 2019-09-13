GLIDE — It was not a good home opener for the Glide Wildcats on Friday.
The Wildcats fell 48-8 to No. 6 Coquille in a nonleague prep football game.
Glide (1-1) got a 3-yard touchdown run from Bryce McComb, a lineman, in the fourth quarter.
"We just got beat in all phases of the game," Glide coach Aaron Towne said. "Coquille is a good football team. Our guys just got outhit. We had a lot of missed opportunities and have a lot to work on."
The Wildcats travel to Reedsport next Friday for a nonleague contest.
