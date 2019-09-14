The Roseburg football team's 43-0 victory over McMinnville on Friday at Finlay Field was its first shutout since the 2017 season, when the Indians blanked David Douglas 26-0 in Portland. Roseburg's last home shutout was a 48-0 rout of Sprague in 2011. A story and headline in Saturday's print edition listed the incorrect information and was fixed in the story online.
Correction: Roseburg's last shutout came during 2017 season
Tom Eggers
Sports Editor
Tom Eggers is the sports editor for The News-Review. He can be reached at teggers@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4220.
