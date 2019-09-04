Week 1 of the Oregon high school football season shifts into high gear on Friday.
Twelve Douglas County small school teams will be in action. Camas Valley hosts Bonanza at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Friday’s nonleague slate has Hidden Valley at Sutherlin, Douglas at La Pine, Yreka, California, at South Umpqua, Oakland at Coquille, Glide at Bandon, Neah-Kah-Nie at Reedsport, Mohawk at Elkton, Days Creek at North Douglas, Falls City at Yoncalla, Chiloquin at Glendale and Riddle at Mapleton.
All are 7 p.m. kickoffs except Elkton, which will begin at 4.
Oakland coach Ben Lane is looking forward to the matchup with the Red Devils, who were a Class 2A playoff team last year.
Coquille handed the Oakers a 12-6 loss at Eddy Field last season.
“Coquille is a very formidable opponent,” Lane said. “They’ll be tough, they have some good people coming back and we’ll have our work cut out for us. This is a big game. Having success early is important.”
Lane mentioned two Coquille players who are a concern — senior running back/linebacker Caiden Yates, the Special District 4 offensive and defensive player of the year, and junior quarterback Jace Haagen.
“I think we’re ready,” Lane said. “We’ve had a great two weeks of practice and the jamboree last Friday (with South Umpqua at Sutherlin) was a positive.”
Aaron Towne will make his head coaching debut when Glide travels to the coast to face Bandon. The Wildcats shut out the Tigers 13-0 last year in Glide.
“They’re ready,” Towne said of his club. “Bandon has a good team ... their numbers are up and I expect them to be a formidable opponent. Our main goal is to win and assess where we are.”
HIDDEN VALLEY AT SUTHERLIN — The 3A Bulldogs meet the Mustangs, a 4A club who are playing in the 3A Special District 2 South, on the turf.
Sutherlin pulled out a 16-13 win over H.V. last year in Murphy.
DOUGLAS AT LA PINE — The Trojans are hoping to avenge an 18-12 loss to the Hawks last year in Winston.
YREKA AT SOUTH UMPQUA — The two teams will square off for the first time since 2005, when the Miners shut out the Lancers 37-0 in Tri City.
S.U. hopes to be more competitive this time around at Kent Wigle Stadium at Frosty Loghry Field.
NEAH-KAH-NIE AT REEDSPORT — The Brave open at home against a team that advanced to the 2A state quarterfinals a year ago.
The Pirates whipped Reedsport 56-12 last season in Rockaway Beach.
MOHAWK AT ELKTON — The Mustangs of Marcola come to Saladen Field for an eight-man matchup with the Elks. Jeremy Lockhart will make his head coaching debut for Elkton. The two squads last met in 2013, with Elkton winning 66-28 at Saladen Field.
DAYS CREEK AT NORTH DOUGLAS — This eight-man game is the lone contest this week pitting two county teams against each other.
The Wolves are a member of Special District 2 West, while the Warriors are in Special District 1 South. They last played in 2016, with North Douglas rolling to a 52-8 victory in Days Creek.
FALLS CITY AT YONCALLA — The Eagles kick off their eight-man season at home against the Mountaineers, who were a playoff team in 2018. Falls City routed Yoncalla 84-32 in Falls City in 2017.
CHILOQUIN AT GLENDALE — Robin Miller will make his head coaching debut for the Pirates when they entertain the Panthers in an eight-man contest.
Chiloquin defeated Glendale 58-40 last year in Chiloquin.
RIDDLE AT MAPLETON — The Irish open their eight-man season on the road against the Sailors.
Riddle handed Mapleton a 52-44 loss in Riddle last year.
SATURDAY’S GAME
BONANZA AT CAMAS VALLEY — The Hornets will play their first eight-man game under new head coach Keri Ewing.
The Antlers are in their second season of eight-man football and have never faced Camas Valley on the gridiron, according to News-Review records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.