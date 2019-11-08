The Days Creek Wolves will be one of eight teams still alive in the Class 1A eight-man football playoffs by the end of Saturday.
Cauy Jackson returned an interception 28 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, helping seal ninth-seeded Days Creek's 50-34 win over No. 8 Pilot Rock on Friday night in a first-round game in Pilot Rock.
The Wolves (9-1) will travel to No. 1 St. Paul (10-0) for a quarterfinal game next weekend. The Buckaroos advanced with a 58-6 thumping of No. 16 Elgin.
"It was a huge win, considering we got thrown off by our schedule (today)," Days Creek coach David Hunt said. "We didn't get there until 20 minutes before game time. We came out a little slow, but figured out what we wanted to do. I'm proud of the kids."
Senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland competed 13 of 22 passes for 180 yards and one touchdown and added a 1-yard scoring run for Days Creek. Jackson Williams carried the ball 23 times for 127 yards and three TDs, Rhyse Williams had 71 yards rushing on six attempts and Jackson gained 58 yards on nine rushes with one TD.
Jackson also caught seven passes for 72 yards. Keith Gaskell made two receptions for 55 yards and one TD.
"They started going to a zone and we started pounding the zone," Hunt said. "Our offensive line did an awesome job."
Defensively, Rhyse Williams made 10 tackles from his linebacker position. Gaskell, a freshman, had seven tackles and caused a fumble and Jackson made seven tackles and caused a fumble along with his pick-6. Cade Martin was in on seven stops.
"We did a heck of a job defensively against their top running back (Tyasin Burns)," Hunt said. Burns finished with 74 yards rushing on 23 carries.
Days Creek;8;8;14;20;—;50
Pilot Rock;8;8;6;12;—;34
First Quarter
DC — Gaskell 31 pass from Wentland (Gaskell pass from Wentland)
PR — Weinke 13 pass from Corwin (Weinke pass from Corwin)
Second Quarter
PR — Burns 4 run (Weinke pass from Corwin)
DC — Wentland 1 run (Martin pass from J. Williams)
Third Quarter
DC — J. Williams 5 run (pass failed)
PR — Weinke 45 pass from Corwin (run failed)
DC — J. Williams 5 run (Wentland pass from J. Williams)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Jackson 5 run (Jackson run)
PR — No. 28 26 pass from Burns (pass failed)
DC — Williams 16 run (pass failed)
DC — Jackson 28 interception return (run failed)
PR — No. 28 19 pass from Corwin (pass failed)
