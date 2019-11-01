DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek Wolves dominated the Bonanza Antlers in a Class 1A eight-man football Special District 2 crossover playoff game on Friday afternoon, taking a 42-point lead by halftime and finishing with a 58-14 victory.
The win advanced the Wolves (8-1) into the state playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland completed 10-of-15 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns and ran for one score for Days Creek, which pushed its win streak to five games. Jackson Williams caught four passes for 110 yards and one TD and added an 8-yard scoring run. Neston Berlingeri made three receptions for 93 yards and one TD, while freshman Keith Gaskell had scoring catches of 46 and 9 yards.
Rhyse Williams was the leading rusher with 78 yards on 10 carries, highlighted by a 50-yard TD run in the second quarter. Defensively, inside linebacker Cauy Jackson led D.C. with 11 tackles and back Nathaniel Grimes made 10 tackles.
"I didn't think we were clicking. We struggled in some spots, especially offensively," Days Creek coach David Hunt said. "We struggled with our blocking scheme."
The Wolves will find out their playoff opponent early Saturday.
Bonanza;0;0;6;8;—;14
Days Creek;18;24;8;8;—;58
First Quarter
DC — J. Williams 8 run (run failed)
DC — Gaskell 46 pass from Wentland (pass failed)
DC — Martin 6 pass from Wentland (pass failed)
Second Quarter
DC — Wentland 1 run (pass failed)
DC — R. Williams 50 run (R. Williams run)
DC — Safety, Bonanza runner tackled in end zone
DC — Berlingeri 7 pass from Wentland (Buckner run)
Third Quarter
DC — J. Williams 33 pass from Wentland (J. Williams run)
B — Solus 7 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Gaskell 9 pass from J. Williams (Buckner run)
B — Tenold 1 run (Tenold run)
