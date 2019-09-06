DRAIN — Days Creek scored three touchdowns in the second quarter — the last one coming with three seconds left before halftime — and went on to defeat North Douglas 32-22 on Friday in a nonleague football game.
Gerritt Wentland passed for two touchdowns and returned an interception 72 yards for a score for the Wolves. Cade Martin caught an 84-yard scoring pass and Zane DeGroot added a 51-yard TD reception.
Austin Frieze caught a TD pass and ran for another for the Warriors. Tyler Kallinger ran for a score.
"We turned the ball over four times and gave up some big plays," N.D. coach JJ Mast said. "Their defense did a good job of making us earn everything we got. We didn't play smart, but played hard."
North Douglas will host Hosanna Christian next Friday in a nonleague contest. Days Creek travels to Prospect.
Days Creek;0;20;6;6;—;32
N. Douglas;0;8;6;8;—;22
Second Quarter
DC — Martin 84 pass from Wentland (run failed)
ND — Frieze 15 pass from Kallinger (McDaniel run)
DC — Wentland 72 interception return (Stever run)
DC — DeGroot 51 pass from Wentland (run failed)
Third Quarter
ND — Kallinger 1 run (run failed)
DC — Jackson 11 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
DC — Williams 13 run (run failed)
ND — Frieze 19 run (McDaniel run)
