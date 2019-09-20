DAYS CREEK — The Days Creek football team limited Mohawk to 120 yards total offense in its 36-8 nonleague eight-man win on Friday.
Cauy Jackson rushed for 148 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Wolves, who improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2014. Rhyse Williams added 99 yards rushing on nine attempts, including a 15-yard scoring run in the third quarter.
Defensively, Days Creek got strong games from outside linebackers Zane DeGroot (seven tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery) and Jackson Williams (four tackles, one fumble recovery) and freshman end Keith Gaskell (six tackles, one sack).
The Wolves finished with 321 yards.
"A win's a win, and we'll take it," D.C. coach David Hunt said. "The defense did pretty well. We got an opportunity to get our young kids a lot more playing time."
Days Creek hosts Camas Valley next Friday in its Special District 2 West opener.
Mohawk;0;0;0;8;—;8
D. Creek;16;6;14;0;—;36
First Quarter
DC — J. Williams 25 run (Jackson run)
DC — Wentland 2 run (Jackson run)
Second Quarter
DC — Jackson 4 run (run failed)
Third Quarter
DC — Jackson 11 run (Williams run)
DC — R. Williams 15 run (run failed)
Fourth Quarter
M — Robinson 4 run (Robinson run)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.