The Days Creek Wolves are going to need a little extra gas in the tank when it hits the road for the first round of the OSAA Class 1A eight-man football playoffs.
Some for the road trip, and some some to catch a roadrunner.
The ninth-seeded Wolves (8-1, Special District 2 West runner-up) will travel nearly 450 miles to take on the No. 8 Pilot Rock/Nixyaawii Rockets (6-2), the SD3W champions, at 6 p.m. Friday.
Pilot Rock is roughly 15 miles south of Pendleton.
“We’re going to break up the trip,” Wolves head coach David Hunt said. “We’ll have a practice in La Pine (tonight), stay in Bend, then go to Redmond and watch our girls (at the Class 1A state volleyball tournament).”
Days Creek will bring its usual balanced offensive attack into the contest, led by 6-foot-4 senior quarterback Gerritt Wentland, who has thrown for 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions on the season.
Flanking him at the skill positions will be leading rushers Jackson Williams and Cauy Jackson, who combined for more than 1,100 rushing yards. Williams led the team with 12 rushing touchdowns. Although junior tight end Zane DeGroot won’t be available, Hunt said that senior Cade Martin and freshman Keith Gaskell will be filling that role.
“We’re pretty well off on our skill guys,” Hunt said. “Gerritt has been an awesome quarterback. He’s really coming into his own. When we’ve needed him, he’s been there for us.”
Defensively, Days Creek could have its hands full with the Rockets’ 5-10, 150-pound junior tailback Tyasin Burns. The SD3 Player of the Year, Burns brings more than 2,200 rushing yards and 28 TDs into Friday’s tilt.
“He’s a really good athlete. Shifty. Fearless,” Hunt said. “The closest comparison we’ve seen would be (Jared) Hunt at Camas Valley. But they are two different types of backs as far as athleticism.”
The Wolves will counter with their middle defensive core of senior noseguard Isaac Haswell, Jackson at middle linebacker and Martin in the secondary.
“We’ve got a real solid middle of our defense and some outstanding football players around them,” Hunt said. “Our defense has done an outstanding job since the Camas Valley game (a 66-14 loss on Sept. 27).”
Friday’s winner will await the winner between top overall seed St. Paul and No. 16 Elgin. A win would put Days Creek into the quarterfinal round for the first time since 2016.
